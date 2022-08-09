Submitted
Toronto R&B duo dvsn play Grand Parade's Grand Oasis stage on August 27.

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

The outdoor stage celebrates the end of summer with Toronto R&B duo dvsn.

By

There's still lots of August left, we promise—but for those looking to max out the most of these last precious days, it doesn't hurt to know all the options in the month ahead for good times. Grand Oasis—the summer-long festival held at Grand Parade square that delivers live music every weekend—knows all this, and that's why today it dropped its closing Grand Reunion weekend lineup. (This is a slight misnomer, since while it's the end of the Grand Reunion concert series, there'll still be lots of live shows held at this site until at least late September.)

Toronto R&B duo dvsn—of Drake's OVO fame—will headline the free August 27 show, which kicks off at 7pm. Best known for the hit "If I Get Caught" (which feels like a spiritual successor to "It Wasn't Me") and the silk-sheet "Think About Me", dvsn has shared the stage with the likes of Jazmine Sullivan and Ty Dolla $ign.

The free show is opened by fellow singer from the 6ix, Preston Pablo, whose single "Flowers Need Rain" has cracked over a million streams on Spotify. Local crooner Nicole Ariana rounds out the bill.

Meanwhile, over on the Halifax waterfront, a large display of fireworks takes place at 10pm, following a 7pm showcase of circus artists at the waterfront's Sackville Landing.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

By Morgan Mullin

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

By Morgan Mullin

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

There's a free music fest and block party happening in Halifax's north end this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

There's a free music fest and block party happening in Halifax's north end this weekend

UPDATED: How to get tickets to Freddie Gibbs’s sold-out Halifax show

By Morgan Mullin

UPDATED: How to get tickets to Freddie Gibbs’s sold-out Halifax show
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Support local theatre *and* trick out your apartment with Neptune's annual yardsale

By Morgan Mullin

Support local theatre *and* trick out your apartment with Neptune's annual yardsale

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

By Morgan Mullin

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

Mocean Dance releases a call for artists

By Morgan Mullin

Mocean Dance releases a call for artists

Everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Festival 2022

By Alyssa Goulart

Everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Festival 2022

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group