Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

T here's still lots of August left, we promise—but for those looking to max out the most of these last precious days, it doesn't hurt to know all the options in the month ahead for good times. Grand Oasis—the summer-long festival held at Grand Parade square that delivers live music every weekend—knows all this, and that's why today it dropped its closing Grand Reunion weekend lineup. (This is a slight misnomer, since while it's the end of the Grand Reunion concert series, there'll still be lots of live shows held at this site until at least late September.)



Toronto R&B duo dvsn—of Drake's OVO fame—will headline the free August 27 show, which kicks off at 7pm. Best known for the hit "If I Get Caught" (which feels like a spiritual successor to "It Wasn't Me") and the silk-sheet "Think About Me", dvsn has shared the stage with the likes of Jazmine Sullivan and Ty Dolla $ign.



The free show is opened by fellow singer from the 6ix, Preston Pablo, whose single "Flowers Need Rain" has cracked over a million streams on Spotify. Local crooner Nicole Ariana rounds out the bill.



Meanwhile, over on the Halifax waterfront, a large display of fireworks takes place at 10pm, following a 7pm showcase of circus artists at the waterfront's Sackville Landing.