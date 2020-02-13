Golden opportunities 

click to enlarge
Bong Joon-ho's Parasite is a searing-yet-relatable takedown of late capitalism.
atching up on all the hottest Oscar flicks? Cineplex has your back, with the multi-nominated Little Women
back onscreen at all Halifax locations except Lower Sackville
. Bong Joon-ho’s history-making Best Picture win Parasite
is still on view at Cineplex Park Lane
while 1917
, the sibling-strewn war flick Joon-ho beat out, is on view at all locations
, too. The Best Documentary Feature-nominated Honeyland
, meanwhile, screens at Carbon Arc
(1747 Summer Street) on Feb 22
.