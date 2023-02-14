 Go ahead and confess a sexual secret you’ve never told anyone | Sex + Dating | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Go ahead and confess a sexual secret you’ve never told anyone

From really raunchy to really real, people have a lot of sex secrets they're willing to share—anonymously.

By

The prompt on the Sex + Dating Survey is simple: "Confess a sexual secret that you've never told anyone else." The responses are a kaleidoscope of Halifax's passions and fears, brags and wishes. Maybe it's because the survey is a truly safe space, anonymous and judgment-free, that people are willing to bare their sexual souls. Hundreds of people shared confessions with us in 2023, now we in turn are sharing a representative sampling—just the tip of the iceberg—with you.

click to enlarge “I haven't had sex in 8 years.” River bed that's gone dry from drought. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“Hooked up with married coworker and had to wear her husband's underwear home.”

“I get an uncomfortable amount out of thinking about my ex having sex with others.”

“I am a highly sexualized old woman.”

“I used to pretend my ex was Timothée Chalamet.”

“I get turned on by tickling my partners.”

“I like being a bottom even though my public persona is a strong top.”

click to enlarge “I wanna be fucked by robots." Humanoid robot raising one arm in the air, as if volunteering to fulfill this sexual confession. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I would call a guy daddy.”

“I want to fuck my girlfriend's mom.”

“Was in a porn film when I was 21.”

“I kind of have a breeding kink but I don’t know if I even want kids.”

“Had sex with a massage therapist.”

“My husband has a porn addiction.”

“I wanna get called slurs by another trans woman.”

“I wish I could clone my partner and get gang banged by them all.”

click to enlarge “I'm running a porn blog.” Anonymous pair of hands typing on a laptop computer with the screen turned away from the camera. This person could be doing anything on their computer, but in this context they are running a porn blog. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I once rubbed one out in my roommate's bed when they were on spring break just because I wanted to.”

“Sex while driving.”

“I don’t have a large penis.”

“When I was in university I was an undergrad supporting a master’s student with her research. She eventually took me back to her apartment (I had a gf at the time) and we got into the routine of fucking until 2am after conducting research. The age differential made it was a whole Mrs. Robinson thing. It was raw and hot as fuck.”

“I'm queer.”

click to enlarge “I had sex on a Member of Parliament’s desk.” Picture of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“Every now and then I shit myself when I cum.”

“I'm a squirter.”

“I don’t actually know when I’ve orgasmed or not when I’m with a partner.”

“I just want a man to let me call him daddy.”

“One time I found my friend's brother on a group cam website. My camera was off. His wasn't.”

“I have been blown by a guy through a gloryhole.”

“I would like to be rimmed.”

“I love a straight married woman.”

“I'm really into older women who are in the 5-15 range older than me. They're often so much more interesting to talk to and usually amazing in bed.”

click to enlarge “I’m both scared and intrigued to finger my partner’s anus.” - Interior of a dark cave with scary, intriguing light shining through the entrance. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I make spicy kinky content (solo) when I house sit at wealthy clients' homes.”

“I prefer quickies over long, passionate sessions.”

“I like the smell of my partner's asshole.”

“I don’t want to eat ass, or have my ass eaten, only because I have an irrational fear that someone (or me) would have worms. Or that I didn’t clean as well as I thought.”

click to enlarge “I have a hard time getting it up.” Deflated happy-face balloon on the ground. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I cross dress and enjoy anal stimulation.”

“The best sex I’ve had was with a fuck buddy who was genuinely awful and treated me terribly. But stayed for the d.”

“I’m a lesbian, but I’ve have sexual fantasies about male friends before.”

“I slept with the same girl's 3 different boyfriends, while they were hers.”

“The first time I jacked off, I did it with an open door and humped a pillow to the point of completion, at which time, I took my dick in hand and ejaculated into a mixing bowl.”

click to enlarge “Had a cat lick my balls.” Cat with some decorative round baubles. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I hate being eaten out.”

“I'm always horny.”

“I’m claustrophobic and hate prolonged kissing.”

“I like the idea of a spanking machine.”

“I'm aroused by the thought of calling my wife ‘mommy’ while she dommes me. But given our relationships with our mothers, I think it'd end up being a boner killer for her.”

“I hated the taste of my ex’s pussy.”

click to enlarge “If it’s raining you can ‘park’ on any street in Halifax. Everyone is too busy rushing to the next dry place to notice a couple fucking in their car. Just don’t park next to an awning.” Glass window obscured by rain droplets. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I don’t particularly enjoy intercourse.”

“99% of the time I would prefer to masturbate instead of having sex.”

“I want to be dual penetrated.”

“I ripped my foreskin last year.”

“My current partner doesn’t know she’s the only person who’s made me come before.”

“My first time was terrible, he pulled out before finishing because he felt guilty about his ex.”

click to enlarge “I've gone to someone's apartment to anonymously try to impregnate them at there and their partner's request. This is my only sexual experience.” Hallway of a generic apartment building with many doors. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I like to get naked and masturbate in the woods.”

“I just want to be bent over a desk wearing nothing but a skirt.”

“Me and a friend would sometimes plan out when we were going to masturbate, and do it at the same time as one another.”

“White girls are pretty average in bed.”

“I had sex with 3 people in one day.”

click to enlarge “Telling the woman I was having sex with to be really vocal because I was trying to impress her roommate." Pair of loudspeakers installed on a telephone pole. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I had a NSA hook up relationship with a guy from an online site and we never really talked. Just met up and hooked up and went our separate ways. Happened for a few months.”

“Had an affair for 8 years with a older married man.”

“I’ve tried anal but say I haven’t because I’m not really a fan.”

“Could suck dick for hours.”

click to enlarge “I sell my used underwear. Not that sexual for me, but nobody knows I do it.” Clothesline outside a rustic house. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I still, to this day, would fuck my ex’s best friend.”

“I want someone to get me pregnant.”

“I hate sex.”

“I've never had an orgasm.”

“I am bisexual.”

“I put a liver treat in my pussy to let the dog have a lick.”

click to enlarge “Had sex in the front of a police car with the cop.” Tape that has "police line do not cross" printed on it, as is often used to keep people outside a crime scene. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“I actually think it’s perfectly fine to be in a long distance relationship where you have sex more sporadically because you live apart. People act like this is impossible but it’s really not unless your sex drive is super high and/or you are on the clingy side.”

“I act really tough but I really want to be treated gently and taken care of.”

“I like play with my nipples.”

“All my past partners know that I last a very long time. But I think only one of them knows that my record for number of orgasms I've given on a single session (before I finish) is around 15.”

“Had sex with 3 women at different times in the same night.”

click to enlarge “I like the smell of men's piss.” Classical stone fountain with water being peed out from a cherubic male statue. The Coast's 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

“Sometimes I use viagra.”

“While on a business trip I paid $900 to take an escort on a date and have anal sex.”

“Guy I was dating went down on me and pulled toilet paper out of his mouth 🥲.”

“I like to be called a whore.”

