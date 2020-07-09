Get your fix of frozen treats 

Now that you've indulged in the cotton-candy-coated cones at Saints Supreme Soft Serve, check out all the other cool places in town you can get brain freeze this summer.
Fun & Shakes
1365 Hollis Street
Head to this new spot for extra AF ice cream treats while you're down on the waterfront.
Booza Emessa
819 Bedford Highway
The first Syrian ice cream shop in HRM opened in 2019. Try a unique flavour like pomegranate.
Manual Dairy Bar
5688 Spring Garden Road
See and be seen at this summer hotspot with rotating flavours and crunchy add-ons.
Humani-T Cafe, north end
5755 Young Street
Enjoy delish gelato and lots of vegan options. (Downtown location currently closed.)
Dee Dee's Ice Cream
5668 Cornwallis Street
You can't go wrong with a classic cone from this spot just off the Halifax Common.
The Bread Lounge
5880 Demone Street
Vegans rejoice: Bread Lounge now has one of the first dairy-free soft serves in the city.
Black Harbour Creamery
419 Highway 329, Hubbards
The deep-fried ice cream is worth the drive.
Sugar Fix
5490 Spring Garden Road
The Daily Grind Cafe's ice cream-obsessed sibling is a great place to cool off downtown.
Cafe Taiyaki 52
2009 Brunswick Street
Insta-worthy fish-shaped cones with lots of fun flavours like mango and matcha.
