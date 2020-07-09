Lifestyle
July 09, 2020 Lifestyle » Hot Summer Guide

Get your fix of frozen treats 

Nine drool-worthy ice cream spots in HRM

By
Fun & Shakes ice cream is basically a full meal. - ALEXA CUDE
  Fun & Shakes ice cream is basically a full meal.
  • ALEXA CUDE

Now that you've indulged in the cotton-candy-coated cones at Saints Supreme Soft Serve, check out all the other cool places in town you can get brain freeze this summer.


Fun & Shakes
1365 Hollis Street

Head to this new spot for extra AF ice cream treats while you're down on the waterfront.

click to enlarge Mastic is the ingredient that makes Syrian ice cream so creamy. - IAN SELIG
  Mastic is the ingredient that makes Syrian ice cream so creamy.
  • IAN SELIG

Booza Emessa
819 Bedford Highway

The first Syrian ice cream shop in HRM opened in 2019. Try a unique flavour like pomegranate.

Manual Dairy Bar
5688 Spring Garden Road

click to enlarge Cone or cup, Manual Co's Dairy Bar is overflowingly good. - THE COAST
  Cone or cup, Manual Co's Dairy Bar is overflowingly good.
  • The Coast

See and be seen at this summer hotspot with rotating flavours and crunchy add-ons.

Humani-T Cafe, north end
5755 Young Street

Enjoy delish gelato and lots of vegan options. (Downtown location currently closed.)

Dee Dee's Ice Cream
5668 Cornwallis Street

click to enlarge Dee Dee's mint chocolate chip, mid-melt. - SUBMITTED
  Dee Dee's mint chocolate chip, mid-melt.
  • SUBMITTED

You can't go wrong with a classic cone from this spot just off the Halifax Common.

The Bread Lounge
5880 Demone Street

Vegans rejoice: Bread Lounge now has one of the first dairy-free soft serves in the city.

Black Harbour Creamery
419 Highway 329, Hubbards

The deep-fried ice cream is worth the drive.

Sugar Fix
5490 Spring Garden Road

The Daily Grind Cafe's ice cream-obsessed sibling is a great place to cool off downtown.

click to enlarge This distinctly aquatic cone is perfect for the 'gram. - LENNY MULLINS
  This distinctly aquatic cone is perfect for the 'gram.
  • Lenny Mullins

Cafe Taiyaki 52
2009 Brunswick Street

Insta-worthy fish-shaped cones with lots of fun flavours like mango and matcha.

