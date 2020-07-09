Get your fix of frozen treats 

Fun & Shakes ice cream is basically a full meal.

ALEXA CUDE

Now that you've indulged in the cotton-candy-coated cones at Saints Supreme Soft Serve, check out all the other cool places in town you can get brain freeze this summer.





Fun & Shakes

1365 Hollis Street

Head to this new spot for extra AF ice cream treats while you're down on the waterfront.

click to enlarge Mastic is the ingredient that makes Syrian ice cream so creamy.

IAN SELIG

Booza Emessa

819 Bedford Highway

The first Syrian ice cream shop in HRM opened in 2019. Try a unique flavour like pomegranate.

Manual Dairy Bar

5688 Spring Garden Road

click to enlarge Cone or cup, Manual Co's Dairy Bar is overflowingly good.

The Coast

See and be seen at this summer hotspot with rotating flavours and crunchy add-ons.

Humani-T Cafe, north end

5755 Young Street

Enjoy delish gelato and lots of vegan options. (Downtown location currently closed.)

Dee Dee's Ice Cream

5668 Cornwallis Street

click to enlarge Dee Dee's mint chocolate chip, mid-melt.

SUBMITTED

You can't go wrong with a classic cone from this spot just off the Halifax Common.

The Bread Lounge

5880 Demone Street

Vegans rejoice: Bread Lounge now has one of the first dairy-free soft serves in the city.

Black Harbour Creamery

419 Highway 329, Hubbards

The deep-fried ice cream is worth the drive.

Sugar Fix

5490 Spring Garden Road

The Daily Grind Cafe's ice cream-obsessed sibling is a great place to cool off downtown.

click to enlarge This distinctly aquatic cone is perfect for the 'gram.

Lenny Mullins

Cafe Taiyaki 52

2009 Brunswick Street

Insta-worthy fish-shaped cones with lots of fun flavours like mango and matcha.