General Khan’s Spicy Chicken: A house favourite from Khan’s HFX. 

Food in the Afghan culture evokes love and care and that is exactly what you get when you indulge in the meals and dishes at Khan’s HFX.

Papa Khan and his family first settled in Kjipuktuk (Halifax) in the ’70s and recognized that there weren’t any spots for Halal food or any restaurants that specialized in South and Central Asian cuisine. Food is a way for the Khans to connect as a family through hardships and through celebration—the Khans are a small family business dedicated to filling the gap they saw when they first arrived, making Halal food accessible to the community.



Taste the love and care of Afghan food starting with some bolani rolls, savoury flavour pockets filled with leeks and green onions. Then move onto your main course—the Hakka style, silky and tender General Khan’s spicy chicken (a house favourite!)—and once you have devoured that you can treat that sweet tooth with a can of lychee pop and their homemade baklava.

Walking in the store for pickup or eating delivered takeout at home, you are wrapped and comforted with the aroma of spices and greetings from the Khan family.

