Rob Csernyik is a freelance journalist and writer with a specialty in covering the gambling industry. Originally from Nova Scotia and currently based in Saint John, New Brunswick, Rob first started researching the industry while participating in the investigative journalism intensive at The Banff Centre for Art...

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!