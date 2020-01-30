Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

February 08, 2020 Arts + Culture » Film + TV

Gabrielle Zilkha is Queering The Script 

The filmmaker's latest documentary highlights the hidden history of queer women on TV.

By

Tags:

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Film + TV

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Survey Asks

What should be built on the Museum of Natural History's parking lot?

  • Waterslide and splash pad
  • Quarry
  • Football stadium (miniature)
  • Statue of Waye Mason

View Results

Art Attack

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 37
February 6, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.