Gabrielle Papillon releases must-watch video "Last Deep Breath" 

Gabrielle Papillon has been making art pop from the heart for almost a decade—and her new video for “Last Deep Breath” flows in the same arteries. The video is a theatrical investigation of strength and character, portraying bravery in ways we often don’t see. The personal battles. Expressing queer love, tireless practice for a big performance and the how challenging it can be to just leave the house. While leaving the house right now is a lot to ask of anyone, “Last Deep Breath” may be the sonic encouragement you need to push through until a vaccine is in your arm and freedom, at long last, is within your grasp.

