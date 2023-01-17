 G-Unit's Tony Yayo announces Halifax concert | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

G-Unit's Tony Yayo announces Halifax concert

The rapper will headline a show at level8 nightclub on Feb 16.

By

If you're in the mood for a little Throwback Thursday fun, level8 night club (the after-dark destination that's, yep, located on the eighth level of 1800 Argyle Street) has your back: The venue has announced it's bringing G-Unit's Tony Yayo to town on Thursday, February 16.

Part of 50 Cent's expansive crew that ruled early 2000s hip hop, Yayo is best known for his hit "So Seductive". (The track, of course, features  razor-sharp bridges from 50 himself—and still slaps a decade and a half later, as you can confirm below.)

The man who "put the G in G-Unit" (as he spits on "So Seductive") is bringing Peter Jackson along as an opening act, while local MCs Polar Bear, Rude Dowg, Breezy and Bowen Vok round out the bill.

Tickets are on sale now via eventbrite and start at $38.15.

