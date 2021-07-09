Frozen treats beyond the standard scoop 

One summer years ago, I took my little cousins out for ice cream. I didn't clue in at first how special it was for them to get their own cones. Lost in the moment of enjoying my own scoop, it took a minute for me to check how the littlest one was doing. Somehow in that minute, the ice cream had melted, leaving a bright blue trail that extended from his mouth, to shirt, right down to his toes. The look in his eyes was like a dog that had done a bad thing, but his cute little smirk told me it was worth it.

Cold summer treats and that sticky sweet mess will always bring us back to childhood. And sure, a good amount of us do "scream for ice cream." But for that full childhood effect, why not give space to your curiosity and explore all the refreshing treats this city has to offer beyond the vanilla (or bubblegum) cone?

Bedford icon Booza Emessa (819 Bedford Highway), famous for bringing stretchy Syrian ice cream to Halifax, now offers its delicious chocolate and pistachio flavours downtown at Peace By Chocolate (1741 Lower Water Street).

Speaking of that stretchy/cool combo, the Japanese mochi ice cream is a definite delight. You can find these balls of ice cream wrapped in a chewy sweet rice dough sold at various grocers around the city, including in the heart of the peninsula at JJ Mart (2326 Gottingen Street) and Loong 7 Mart (205-5640 Spring Garden Road). While there, look for the variety of creamy ice pops in flavours so enticing they're sure to give you a brain freeze.

And for the colourful and exciting Filipino dessert halo-halo, head to Bahay Kubo Grocery (56 Supreme Court) in Fairview. Known for its mix of flavours and textures, this shaved-ice sundae is made-to-order loaded with jellies, fruit and sweetened beans. This summer, explore new ways of indulging your inner child. Trust me, it'll be worth it.