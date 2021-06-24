News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 24, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin’s flip flop on blockades put her bias in sharp focus. THE COAST

MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin’s flip flop on blockades put her bias in sharp focus. THE COAST

From the bigot blockade to new rules for NB, a timeline 

Nova Scotia restricted New Brunswick travel, then set a date to open fully. In between was a mess.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Bring Greek Fest home this weekend
Second doses of vaccine coming quickly says Strang
New Brunswick is officially out of the Atlantic bubble
Bahamas announces Halifax tour dates
Shelters threatened by city hall, supported by citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Border blockade politician takes her bias on the road   (COVID-19)
  2. Former employee files human rights complaint against Smith-McCrossin   (City)
  3. New Brunswick is officially out of the Atlantic bubble   (COVID-19)
  4. How Nova Scotia is a trailblazer for free, accessible COVID testing   (COVID-19)
  5. Field Guide owners to open new, “grown up” restaurant   (Food)
  6. UPDATED: Tory leadership candidate worries weed will make Nova Scotians lazy like Jamaicans   (News)
  7. Second doses of vaccine coming quickly says Strang   (COVID-19)
  8. How to reschedule your second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  9. Canada vaccination tracker: Provinces race to herd immunity   (COVID-19)
  10. Bring Greek Fest home this weekend   (COVID-19)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.