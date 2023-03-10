 From long shot to contender: A Halifax outsider’s chances in the 2023 Juno race | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

From long shot to contender: A Halifax outsider’s chances in the 2023 Juno race

Indie folk band Mama’s Broke is making a breakthrough with Roots Album of the Year nomination—and an NPR Tiny Desk show.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

You’ll be excused for thinking that the only red carpet being unfurled right now is the one for this year’s Oscars (happening Sunday, March 12). But, on March 13, the 2023 Juno awards kick off in Edmonton. This year, as Halifax preps for its turn to host Canada’s answer to The Grammys (it was announced this week that 2024’s awards will be held at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre), our city is also providing a case study of two very different awards show races, through the nominations of Nova Scotia’s own Classified and Mama’s Broke.


Enfield MC Classified—up for Rap Album of The Year—is a veteran amongst a pack of buzzy up-and-comers that includes Toronto rapper TOBi, an indie-cool pandemic breakthrough artist who’s been Polaris Prize shortlisted. Simply put, Classified—who’s been nominated for a Juno 10 times before and won in 2013—feels like a safe bet, given his long standing, 22-albums-deep career and mainstream appeal (fans will regularly tell Classified he was their gateway into hip hop, he told me when we chatted last month).

Related
Catching up with Classified

Catching up with Classified: Enfield's hip hop powerhouse talks Juno noms and acoustic bars in advance of two Halifax concerts.

“The fact that it's an acoustic Hip Hop album, with older songs: That was the big surprise for me that they would still recognize something that is older songs put together in this very unique project,” Classified told me in the same interview. I’m less slack-jawed at the thought: Acoustic re-workings of hip hop is not only still rare enough to strike as innovative, but it also gets votes from the “I like everything but rap” crowd.


Then there’s the outside shot Halifax has fired into the race.


Mama’s Broke, a Halifax-based but never-not-touring folk duo, landed a nomination for Traditional Roots Album of the Year for 2022’s excellent Narrow Line. If you’re asking “who?”, you’re not alone: Though the band’s been releasing albums since 2017, they have remained the definition of indie, signed to a small local label and building an audience on the Dan Mangan model (lots of house shows and fan word-of-mouth). When the band played a hometown album release show last year, it was at a smaller Dartmouth venue in mid-July, competing with Jazz Fest for a crowd. Too bad for those who chose the waterfront, since Narrow Line is the sort of ancient-yet-modern folk that is as quietly commanding—as dead serious—as the titular Mama is dead broke.

Related
Halifax roots-folk duo Mama's Broke are back with album Narrow Line

Halifax roots-folk duo Mama's Broke are back with album Narrow Line: Two local gigs supporting a new album are happening this weekend.


It seems I—and the Juno-deciding CARAS Academy—are not the only ones who think so: The indie label duo wound up on NPR’s Tiny Desk series this week, a fast track record to a level of niche fame that carries serious cred with music nerds. Where did the din of the sudden buzz around Mama’s Broke come from? It’s hard to tell as of yet—but no matter what happens Monday night, the hype is sure to keep going (and growing) from here.


Tune into the Junos at 9pm on Monday, March 9 on CBC.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Halifax is one step closer to a reopened Khyber building

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax is one step closer to a reopened Khyber building

Halifax will host the Junos in 2024

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax will host the Junos in 2024

Rapper Pat Stay’s family “shocked,” heartwarmed after weekend benefit event raises $200K

By Martin Bauman

Rapper Pat Stay’s family “shocked,” heartwarmed after weekend benefit event raises $200K (2)

Feist announces Halifax Jazz Festival show July 11

By Morgan Mullin

Feist announces Halifax Jazz Festival show July 11
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Trending

Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

Halifax will host the Junos in 2024

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax will host the Junos in 2024

Meet the fibre artist who made a sweater of her favourite Maud Lewis painting

By Morgan Mullin

Meet the fibre artist who made a sweater of her favourite Maud Lewis painting

This weekend in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

This weekend in Halifax

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group