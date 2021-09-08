Submitted
LEGacy Circus is the name of Erin Ball and Vanessa Furlong’s performing arts act, blending circus art and storytelling.

Fringe Fest 2021 review: LEGacy Interrupted

Electric chemistry awaits at this duo’s circus performance.

By

The biggest trick circus performers learn isn’t how to fold themselves in half or walk on stilts or scale two stories on a bolt of vertical, cascading fabric. It isn’t how to swing from a great height or do the splits, though LEGacy Circus’s Halifax Fringe Show features all these things.


Nope, the biggest trick circus performers learn is how to do all this effortlessly while making the *audience* break out in a sweat.


This is exactly how it felt on Sunday afternoon, at LEGacy Interrupted’s opening show, watching Erin Ball and Vanessa Furlong move along a trapeze in tandem. It's an accessibility and inclusivity-minded circus performance, complete with ASL interpretation and voiceover narration. The duo—who have been performing together since 2016—move in a hers-and-hers asymmetric mirroring, folding over the bar and each other as they contort.


A two-story-tall structure that looks almost like the skeleton of a tent houses them and the trapeze. While they never shake, the structure does, an off-beat jitterbug at the fluctuating weight it bears as they move. Almost every audience member in the Neptune Scotiabank Theatre is leaning ahead, breath tense. What if they fall?


They don’t. Instead, they present a three-act show with a loose narrative structure of separation over the pandemic—and the reunion Fringe has allowed them. Both Ball and Furlong (who both identify as people living with a disability, with Ball being a double below-knee amputee) do solo acts following the opening tandem work. At one point, Ball climbs onto the trapeze by using her prosthetic leg as a reaching stick, since Furlong’s hand isn’t there to grab; Earlier in the show, Furlong holds a guitar case aloft on her lap in place of her collaborator and friend.


It’s impactful, but it’s easy to spend the show’s middle portion missing their fireworks-level chemistry.


By the time the show-closing section has the pair performing together with a vintage-y wheelchair as a prop, two pairs of stilts moving like spider legs, you’ll never want them to be separated again, pandemic be damned. You might even ask, as one audience member in a wheelchair did during the post-show Q&A: “How did you get to be so comfortable in your own body? Because I’d love to feel like that.” Tears flowed. Everyone clapped. “It’s taken a lot of work and time,” Ball replied.


See LEGacy Interrupted at Neptune’s Scotiabank Stage Sep 8 at 9pm.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Fringe 2021

Fringe Fest 2021 review: Hippoposthumous

By Morgan Mullin

Katherine Norris dazzles as the star in Hippoposthumous.

Fringe Fest 2021 review: A History of Lists

By Morgan Mullin

Fringe Fest 2021 review: A History of Lists

The Bus Stops here

By Morgan Mullin

“I’ve been really excited to see the changes happening to the building and to see the vision for a new Bus Stop coming to reality,” says Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative
More »

Latest in Arts + Culture

Fringe Fest 2021 review: Hippoposthumous

By Morgan Mullin

Katherine Norris dazzles as the star in Hippoposthumous.

Fringe Fest 2021 review: A History of Lists

By Morgan Mullin

Fringe Fest 2021 review: A History of Lists

The Bus Stops here

By Morgan Mullin

“I’ve been really excited to see the changes happening to the building and to see the vision for a new Bus Stop coming to reality,” says Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative

How to binge on Fringe

By Morgan Mullin

From sketch comedy to period thrillers to shows about the awkwardness awaiting at friend reunions, our favourite Fringe picks pack a punch.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

The Bus Stops here

By Morgan Mullin

“I’ve been really excited to see the changes happening to the building and to see the vision for a new Bus Stop coming to reality,” says Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative

Hopscotch Festival 2021 just dropped its lineup and we cannot wait

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival 2021 just dropped its lineup and we cannot wait

Hear’s to you, Halifax

By Isabel Buckmaster

General Khan

Fringe Fest 2021 review: A History of Lists

By Morgan Mullin

Fringe Fest 2021 review: A History of Lists

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.