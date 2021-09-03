Fringe Fest 2021 review: A History of Lists

Schultz's liberal arts background informs the one-person show’s parody of an academic white-knuckling through a lecture she’s less-than-ready for, thanks to personal tumult that’s alluded to but never directly addressed—a wise choice, respecting the audience’s imagination and the show’s 20-minute runtime. (Name another show this fest that’ll make you laugh about cuneiform, I’ll wait.)
A quick, vulnerable dip into the sea between who we are and who we hope we are, The History of The List is about all the neurotic wants riding on each list we write—particularly, as Preamble puts it,"the want to be seen."
See The History of The List at Neptune's Scotiabank Stage Sep 3, 7pm; Sep 4, 4pm; Sep 5, 2pm. Tickets and details at Halifax Fringe.