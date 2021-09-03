Fringe Fest 2021 review: A History of Lists

Julia Schultz's one-person show is an academic parody for fans of The Chair.

By

When Julia Schultz’s Dr. Preamble takes the stage at Neptune’s Scotiabank Theatre, she coughs a little, voice creaking as she welcomes the audience to this, her lecture on the “Listory of the Hist.” Silk-blend scarf over wool-blend sweater, turning in her sensible Mary Jane heels, Preamble is a few decades away from becoming someone akin to Netflix series The Chair’s show-stealing Dr. Joan Hambling: A bit batty and a lot uninterested in repressing her wildness as it begins to boil over.

Schultz's liberal arts background informs the one-person show’s parody of an academic white-knuckling through a lecture she’s less-than-ready for, thanks to personal tumult that’s alluded to but never directly addressed—a wise choice, respecting the audience’s imagination and the show’s 20-minute runtime. (Name another show this fest that’ll make you laugh about cuneiform, I’ll wait.)


A quick, vulnerable dip into the sea between who we are and who we hope we are, The History of The List is about all the neurotic wants riding on each list we write—particularly, as Preamble puts it,"the want to be seen."

See The History of The List at Neptune's Scotiabank Stage Sep 3, 7pm; Sep 4, 4pm; Sep  5, 2pm. Tickets and details at Halifax Fringe.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

The Bus Stops here

By Morgan Mullin

“I’ve been really excited to see the changes happening to the building and to see the vision for a new Bus Stop coming to reality,” says Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative

How to binge on Fringe

By Morgan Mullin

From sketch comedy to period thrillers to shows about the awkwardness awaiting at friend reunions, our favourite Fringe picks pack a punch.

Play review: Adventures makes you believe in magic, but you have to hurry to catch it

By Morgan Mullin

Ann-Marie Kerr’s command of character keeps the story suspended in reality as it questions what reality even is.

Brandon Michael tells us a joke

By Morgan Mullin

Brandon Michael made his stage debut at 15, joking about Easter candy.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival launches 2021 lineup

By Chris Stoodley

The Peace By Chocolate flick tells the sweet story behind one of the province’s best-loved candymakers.

The Bus Stops here

By Morgan Mullin

“I’ve been really excited to see the changes happening to the building and to see the vision for a new Bus Stop coming to reality,” says Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative

Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community is calling new spots home

By Chris Stoodley

Halifax drag queen Elle Noir (Chris Cochrane) stuns an audience at The Garden as she does a costume reveal.

Play review: Adventures makes you believe in magic, but you have to hurry to catch it

By Morgan Mullin

Ann-Marie Kerr’s command of character keeps the story suspended in reality as it questions what reality even is.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.