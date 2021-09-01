Free Halifax

Caora McKenna
5 ways to live above your means without breaking the bank.

Float your boat (or paddleboard)

The sea is calling, and at this price you have no excuse but to accept. Every weekend until the end of September, St. Mary's Boat Club sinks the cost for renting some of its fleet. Get into a canoe for nothing, or if boats aren't your thing, take advantage of the free weekend stand-up paddle board rentals and lose yourself on the shores of the Northwest Arm. The only catch is that canoe and SUP bookings must be made in advance. Set sail at halifax.ca/myrec.

Tune in with the T.O.N.E. Project

If you've ever felt the urge to cast aside civilization in favour of a cabin in the woods, it might be time for therapy. Do it on the cheap with Therapy Outside Normal Environments—the T.O.N.E. Project. Run by an organization called Free Range Therapy (use Google, also free), T.O.N.E. is a group therapy experience for men that aims to replace the confines of a therapist's office with three months of bi-weekly evening hiking sessions and weekend camping trips. While we can't promise a bigfoot sighting, your unshaven bunkmates will be sure to keep the myths alive.

Visit Anna Leonowens Gallery

If art is the product of emotion, you could say NSCAD University's official gallery takes its students' stress and decorates the walls with it. The Anna Leonowens Gallery hosts over 100 exhibitions a year, in an assortment of art shows and rotating showcases, so you'll never have to worry about recycled content (or the price of admission) when you go.

Discover the Sea Turtle Centre

Get a no-cost education at the Sea Turtle Centre, an interactive museum on the edge of Halifax Harbour that's so tiny, many locals mistake it for a marine gift shop. Set your map to 1549 Lower Water Street—taking advantage of the city's free harbourfront wifi, obvs—and keep going toward the water. Just before you get wet you should find the museum, and its ocean of information concerning sea turtles and their conservation.

Go waste-free at The Tare Shop

Waste not to want not at The Tare Shop, a package-free bulk store that makes living zero-waste as convenient as the corner store. Don't own a mason jar? Use one of Tare's repurposed containers, or simply bring something clean from home. The shop does cost money, often more than normie stores because switching to reusable products can mean an up-front investment, but doing a good turn for the environment is priceless.

Be a cheapskate at The Oval

Last and least, the ice-skating track on the Halifax Common becomes a roller rink during warm weather, and is free to use year-round. Plus you can borrow all the equipment you need for the low price of a piece of ID.

About The Author

Isabel Buckmaster

Isabel has been a freelance reporter with The Coast since 2020, covering a variety of topics including the environment, development, and other social issues. Before the Coast, Isabel worked at the Dalhousie Gazette as opinions editor and is going into their fourth year in journalism at the University of King’s...
