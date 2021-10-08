Former African Nova Scotian affairs minister says PCs are “playing politics with equity”

Minister Pat Dunn said he's reached out to two Black MLA colleagues for advice, but they say that isn't quite true.

By

click to enlarge Former African Nova Scotian affairs minister Tony Ince says the PCs are "Playing politics with equity." - COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
Communications Nova Scotia
Former African Nova Scotian affairs minister Tony Ince says the PCs are "Playing politics with equity."
The former African Nova Scotian affairs minister says it’s a shame the newly appointed PC minister of the department is “playing politics with equity.” Tony Ince, the Liberal MLA for Cole Harbour, says he briefly met Pat Dunn to exchange pleasantries, but the new minister has not attempted to discuss the African Nova Scotian affairs file with him.

“If the intent was truly to work with us, the first attempt should have been to pull the community together,” Ince said in an interview Friday. The Liberal MLA held the ANSA minister role between 2013 and 2021. “To me they’re playing antics, they’re playing games. And I’m baffled by that.”

Related
African Nova Scotian affairs minister Pat Dunn says he'll push forward initiatives to address systemic racism in NS, but "it's premature" to share those plans.

PCs apologize for whitening the African Nova Scotian affairs department: Promising to hire a Black deputy minister, the premier who picked a white minister for African Nova Scotian affairs admits “decisions I made offended the community.”

Related
On their way to the premier’s swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Carol Houston (right foreground, with NS tartan handbag) and her husband Tim (tartan mask) make Nova Scotians wonder who wore it better.

Nova Scotia’s new cabinet has 2 health ministers, but is missing one for mental health: Premier Tim Houston’s first cabinet includes 7 women, several new departments and a white MLA as minister of African Nova Scotian affairs.

Dunn said Thursday he’s reached out to two of Nova Scotia’s four Black MLAs for advice, Tony Ince and his Liberal colleague Angela Simmonds. Simmonds says that’s not quite accurate.

“We shared a casual conversation, it was really collegial. I’m disappointed if that’s his idea of reaching out or consulting,” Simmonds said in an interview Friday. Ince’s interaction with Dunn was similar.

“It was a group of gentlemen being cordial, that’s all it was. In terms of consultation, there’s been none whatsoever,” Ince said. “In my eyes, this is a tactic that we have been used to in our community for generations. It’s divide and conquer, it’s to confuse, it’s talk,” he said.

Premier Tim Houston apologized Thursday for offense caused by his appointment of a white minister to the African Nova Scotian affairs department. Simmonds says his apology missed the mark.

MLA Angela Simmonds says Tim Houston's Thursday apology misses the mark. - COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
Communications Nova Scotia
MLA Angela Simmonds says Tim Houston's Thursday apology misses the mark.

“The premier, in his apology, referenced consulting the community and that [the offense] was not intended. I think this misses the concept and the sincerity of what exactly you’re apologizing for. It’s not about the intent,” Simmonds said.

She added that her concerns are not with Pat Dunn as an individual, but with how racism is entrenched in decision making in Nova Scotia’s government.

Ince and Simmonds say reaching out to set up a meeting or discussion would have been easy, and they remain open and willing to have these conversations. “My expectations are for true, earnest and forthcoming conversations that are going to be difficult. Conversations they will be uncomfortable with. When you’re ready to do that then I’ll work with you,” Ince said.

“It's never too late because it’s about my community. It took us 400 years to get here, so in my eyes it’s never too late.”

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in News

PCs apologize for whitening the African Nova Scotian affairs department

By Lyndsay Armstrong

African Nova Scotian affairs minister Pat Dunn says he'll push forward initiatives to address systemic racism in NS, but "it's premature" to share those plans.

24 protesters arrested at the shelter siege have their first day in court

By Victoria Walton

“A lot of elders tell me that this is a long game,” says Kate MacDonald at the shelter siege protesters’ first court date; the next happens November 4.

City responds to housing crisis with modular units and staffer used to emergencies

By Victoria Walton

Councillor Mason tweeted this floorplan of “the modular units HRM is purchasing to create safe and appropriate spaces for the houseless.”

Full election results for Halifax and Nova Scotia as Conservatives gain Liberal ground

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Liberal MPs in Halifax, clockwise from top left, Darren Fisher, Lena Metlege Diab and Andy Fillmore.
More »
More News »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

The top 5 “Halifax's freshest memes” from the past 5 years

By Oriol Salvador

“Often, my memes follow current events happening in Halifax. When they’re major events, I get a good 10-20 meme ideas out of it,” says the mastermind behind @dal_memes Instagram posts.

What type of proof of vaccination do you need in Nova Scotia?

By Victoria Walton

Any of the above will work as proof, whether on your mobile device or printed on paper.

A tale of two Thanksgivings under COVID as NS and NB restrictions differ

By Victoria Walton

New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are facing different Thanksgivings this year because of COVID-19.

PCs apologize for whitening the African Nova Scotian affairs department

By Lyndsay Armstrong

African Nova Scotian affairs minister Pat Dunn says he'll push forward initiatives to address systemic racism in NS, but "it's premature" to share those plans.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.