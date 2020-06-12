Five opportunities for visual artists in Halifax 

S

Nocturne 2020 applications



More questions? Check out the next fest info session on June 18 at 7:30pm June 30 deadline. Read more

will fund as many projects as we can within our financial capacity."More questions? Check out the next fest info session on June 18 at 7:30pm here before the. Read more here and smash the submit button here

Art's big night out might be staying in this year, but that doesn't mean it still isn't doing what it can to foster visual expression in Halifax. Applications are now open to submit to the fest, with applications being available in writing, via telephone or zoom or video submissions. Along with the chance of being able to be part of one of Atlantic Canada's biggest visual art events, the fest is also promising $450 plus expenses to select artists as well as saying in its application guidelines it "

Media Art Scholar applications

The Centre for Art Tapes' Media Art Scholar program is billed by the organization as "a rigorous six-month education and mentorship opportunity for emerging artists who propose to make a media art project. Selected applicants are required to make a media art piece in a medium in which they have little to no previous experience." You get several month's worth of one-on-one training estimated by CFAT to be worth over $6,000 as well as free access to the CFAT facility and its tools. You also get to take part in the Media Art Scholar Showcase, which has spawned serious buzz for past scholars like the world-building Karli Slauenwhite and potter/sound installation visionary Kaashif Ghanie.

This one's for you if you've been dreaming of playing and making in the soft border between mediums but don't know how; if you've always wanted to jump headfirst into a new medium but aren't sure where to begin; or, if you just want to challenge the hell out of yourself and create something amazing at the end of it. Get details on how to

Visual Art Nova Scotia's New Grad Program

If your new degree's all dressed up but COVID-19 has left you with nowhere to go, consider this annual opportunity from VANS. A 14-week program to help you transition from student artist to working artist, the program gives you access to a shared studio space, studio visits from a curator and one-on-one coaching with a mentor. "During the program, all participants will be given the opportunity to take weekly professional development workshops on topics such as budgeting, applying for grants, writing about your work, and networking," adds the VANS application info. Get details—and submit before the June 22 deadline—here.

Social media takeover at Centre For Art Tapes

A week-long, socially distant residency that sees a contributor taking over CFAT's Instagram and Facebook to share their work and practice with the organization's audience. The lowest time commitment on this list, the social media takeover also boasts a $325 honorarium.