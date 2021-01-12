First look: The Blue Mountain Birch Cove Wilderness Connector 

With the purchase of the connector property in December, the whole park now spans 5,000 acres—with only a few more swaths of land remaining to be purchased for the full vision of the wilderness conservation area to come to life. (Point Pleasant Park, in contrast, is only 190 acres. You could fit Point Pleasant Park into the Blue Mountain Birch Cove Wilderness Area 26 times.)



The pink outline on the map below is the goal for the NSNT. The green parts are owned by the province of NS, the orange bits purchased by HRM, the yellow part is the 545 acres recently purchased by the NSNT.



click to enlarge

click to enlarge The purple area was what HRM had previously directed staff to consider the Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes park.

HRM



By setting out—since 1994—to protect ecologically significant natural areas via private land conservation, the Trust will see that land, either donated or bought, will be kept wild in perpetuity.



It's a win for creatures like black bears, woodpeckers, the endangered Canada warbler bird, and the endangered olive-sided flycatcher bird—which Skomoroski says need large swaths of land to survive, not just patches—who call the land that's now protected home.