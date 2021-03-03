News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 03, 2021 News + Opinion » Shoptalk

tsr.jpg

First look at Fiends Collective’s new digs 

Opening today in Dartmouth, the relocated witches studio is bigger, with better accessibility.

By

Tags: , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The five most expensive capital items budgeted for 2021/22
Coburg Road home approved for heritage status
The Coast is back with the annual Career Minded
New premier, new cases, new restrictions for Halifax
The Dish: Kam-Moon's fava bean falafel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Shoptalk

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. The five most expensive capital items budgeted for 2021/22   (City)
  2. Coburg Road home approved for heritage status   (City)
  3. 1 new case, more variants and hospitalizations March 2   (City)
  4. Rankin’ Rankin   (City)
  5. New premier, new cases, new restrictions for Halifax   (COVID-19)
  6. First look at Black Sheep’s new home   (Shoptalk)
  7. Holly Bartlett’s unlikely journey   (City)
  8. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  9. 1 new, 35 active cases on Monday, March 1   (City)
  10. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)

City

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 7
March 1, 2021

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.