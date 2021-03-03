First look at Fiends Collective’s new digs 

After just over a year on Agricola Street, spiritual store Fiends Collective has moved to Dartmouth, opening today, March 3, in its new location at 104 Portland Street. Check out the slideshow below for a look inside.

Co-owners Forest Greenwell and Amanda Baiocco say the new space is three times larger than the old, and provides easier accessibility. “There was an availability to have a treatment room, there was a bathroom, it was street level,” says Greenwell. “It’s so community oriented here, it gave us space to grow. It just felt right.”

In addition to selling crystals, candles and thrifted clothing, the witches studio also offers workshops like The Circle, which Greenwell says is “a ritual circle mainly based around the new moon,” and Through the Circle, “a more casual event,” to hang out and build community. Greenwell reads tarot by appointment in the store’s cozy back room, and hopes to begin teaching tarot-reading workshops later this year. Baiocco specializes in sound therapy and energy work, and hosts a bi-weekly group sound bath meditation.

The store also partners with other locals like Sarah Cresswell from the Momgasm podcast. “She does an event called Sanctuary here that’s about creating art,” says Baiocco. “So Sarah brings all the art supplies and you just create for a couple of hours with us.”

Fiends is open 11am to 5pm daily. Tarot and sound therapy services are by appointment only.