First look at Fiends Collective’s new digs 

After just over a year on Agricola Street, spiritual store Fiends Collective has moved to Dartmouth, opening today, March 3, in its new location at 104 Portland Street. Check out the slideshow below for a look inside.
Co-owners Forest Greenwell and Amanda Baiocco say the new space is three times larger than the old, and provides easier accessibility. “There was an availability to have a treatment room, there was a bathroom, it was street level,” says Greenwell. “It’s so community oriented here, it gave us space to grow. It just felt right.”
In addition to selling crystals, candles and thrifted clothing, the witches studio also offers workshops like The Circle, which Greenwell says is “a ritual circle mainly based around the new moon,” and Through the Circle, “a more casual event,” to hang out and build community. Greenwell reads tarot by appointment in the store’s cozy back room, and hopes to begin teaching tarot-reading workshops later this year. Baiocco specializes in sound therapy and energy work, and hosts a bi-weekly group sound bath meditation.
The store also partners with other locals like Sarah Cresswell from the Momgasm podcast. “She does an event called Sanctuary here that’s about creating art,” says Baiocco. “So Sarah brings all the art supplies and you just create for a couple of hours with us.”
Fiends is open 11am to 5pm daily. Tarot and sound therapy services are by appointment only.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 numbers.
By KYLE SHAW, Mar 1/21
Brief stories about C19 cases and new infections in Halifax and Nova Scotia, updated often.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Mar 1/21
Brief stories about C19 cases and new infections in Halifax and Nova Scotia, updated often.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 28/21
Earlier closing for restaurants, no sports or arts events, and HRM gets locked down for travel.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 26/21
How did Nova Scotia’s millennial-in-chief do at his first COVID-19 briefing?
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 24/21
Vaccine delays mean the province is now 25,000 doses short of expectations, but Strang isn’t worried.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 17/21
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 15/21
Nova Scotia says goodbye to travellers from Newfoundland, leaving PEI as our sole invitees
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 9/21