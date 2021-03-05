News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 05, 2021 News + Opinion » Shoptalk

First look at Boyd’s Pharmasave on Agricola Street 

Opening a community pharmacy is a lifelong dream for Greg Richard.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

35 of Canada’s best hockey players are in Halifax this week
Strankin ends 1-month Halifax lockdown after a week
Nova Scotia’s vaccine rollout continues to have technical difficulties
The Dish: Korean fried chicken at Backoos
UPDATED: Why the Halifax lockdown might be got lifted early
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Shoptalk

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Strankin ends 1-month Halifax lockdown after a week   (COVID-19)
  2. New premier, new cases, new restrictions for Halifax   (COVID-19)
  3. 35 of Canada’s best hockey players are in Halifax this week   (City)
  4. The five most expensive capital items budgeted for 2021/22   (City)
  5. Nova Scotia’s vaccine rollout continues to have technical difficulties   (COVID-19)
  6. UPDATED: Why the Halifax lockdown might be got lifted early   (COVID-19)
  7. First look at Fiends Collective’s new digs   (Shoptalk)
  8. Zoned out   (City)
  9. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  10. Coburg Road home approved for heritage status   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.