FIN Outdoor announces its return to the Public Gardens this summer

Friday, July 29: Stories We Tell

ot since 2019 has FIN: The Atlantic International Film Festival been able to bring its off-season specialty, FIN Outdoor, to life. But now, the event—a series of outdoor screenings, held on July Fridays at dusk, in the Public Gardens—is back, bringing all its wistfully summer feelings with it.And what will the event be screening? Billing itself as The Summer of Sarah Polley, FIN Outdoor will be giving an almost greatest hits of the Canadian actor/writer/director's career: Flicks like(in which Polley plays a woman hiding her terminal cancer and living with newfound passion) and(a Toronto-set love triangle Polley wrote, produced and directed that stars Michelle Williams) will be on view. Best of all? Each screening is free.Here are the complete listings for FIN Outdoor, each showing at dusk for free in the Public Gardens: