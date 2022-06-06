FIN Outdoor
Summer screenings at FIN Outdoor

FIN Outdoor announces its return to the Public Gardens this summer

Free, outdoor screenings every Friday in July.

Not since 2019 has FIN: The Atlantic International Film Festival been able to bring its off-season specialty, FIN Outdoor, to life. But now, the event—a series of outdoor screenings, held on July Fridays at dusk, in the Public Gardens—is back, bringing all its wistfully summer feelings with it.

And what will the event be screening? Billing itself as The Summer of Sarah Polley, FIN Outdoor will be giving an almost greatest hits of the Canadian actor/writer/director's career: Flicks like My Life Without Me (in which Polley plays a woman hiding her terminal cancer and living with newfound passion) and Take This Waltz (a Toronto-set love triangle Polley wrote, produced and directed that stars Michelle Williams) will be on view. Best of all? Each screening is free.

Here are the complete listings for FIN Outdoor, each showing at dusk for free in the Public Gardens:

Friday, July 8: My Life Without Me
Friday, July 15: Away From Her
Friday, July 22: Take This Waltz
Friday, July 29: Stories We Tell

