FIN Outdoor announces its return to the Public Gardens this summer

And what will the event be screening? Billing itself as The Summer of Sarah Polley, FIN Outdoor will be giving an almost greatest hits of the Canadian actor/writer/director's career: Flicks like My Life Without Me (in which Polley plays a woman hiding her terminal cancer and living with newfound passion) and Take This Waltz (a Toronto-set love triangle Polley wrote, produced and directed that stars Michelle Williams) will be on view. Best of all? Each screening is free.
Here are the complete listings for FIN Outdoor, each showing at dusk for free in the Public Gardens:
Friday, July 15: Away From Her
Friday, July 22: Take This Waltz
Friday, July 29: Stories We Tell