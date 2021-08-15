FIN Atlantic’s 2021 festival will be in-person and full of must-see movies

Last year, in the heart of the pandemic and just when we all felt exhausted with Netflix’s catalogue of content, FIN AIFF—the region’s biggest film festival—saved us from re-watching hell as it launched an online version of its storied event. Now, as hopeful eyes are cast towards a fully-vaxxed fall, the event has announced it’ll be offering two events this year: An in-person selection of screenings, happening at Cineplex Park Lane (5657 Spring Garden Road) from September 16-23 *and* an online streaming database that’ll let flick fanatics across Atlantic Canada take part in the fun from home.

While the entire festival catalogue won’t be announced until Aug 21, the opening night gala screening has been shared: Bretten Hannam’s feature film Wildhood—a Telefilm Canada-funded production that helped restart the local film industry after COVID’s arrival— kicks off the fest on Sept 16, making its Atlantic Canadian premiere. The fest bills the film as “the story of Link and Travis, two Mi'kmaw brothers who embark on a Two-Spirit odyssey, reconnecting with culture and the territory of Mi'kma'ki (Nova Scotia) while trying to find Link’s mother. The film deals with themes of community, culture, and language, with a focus on 2-Spirit and LGBTQ+ identity.”