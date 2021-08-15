FIN AIFF 2021 kicks off with a screening of the Windsor, NS, shot film Wildhood.
Riley Smith
FIN AIFF 2021 kicks off with a screening of the Windsor, NS, shot film Wildhood.

FIN Atlantic’s 2021 festival will be in-person and full of must-see movies

The city’s biggest tribute to cinema returns to Cineplex Park Lane Sept 16-23, 2021.

By

Last year, in the heart of the pandemic and just when we all felt exhausted with Netflix’s catalogue of content, FIN AIFF—the region’s biggest film festival—saved us from re-watching hell as it launched an online version of its storied event. Now, as hopeful eyes are cast towards a fully-vaxxed fall, the event has announced it’ll be offering two events this year: An in-person selection of screenings, happening at Cineplex Park Lane (5657 Spring Garden Road) from September 16-23 *and* an online streaming database that’ll let flick fanatics across Atlantic Canada take part in the fun from home.


While the entire festival catalogue won’t be announced until Aug 21, the opening night gala screening has been shared: Bretten Hannam’s feature film Wildhood—a Telefilm Canada-funded production that helped restart the local film industry after COVID’s arrival— kicks off the fest on Sept 16, making its Atlantic Canadian premiere. The fest bills the film as “the story of Link and Travis, two Mi'kmaw brothers who embark on a Two-Spirit odyssey, reconnecting with culture and the territory of Mi'kma'ki (Nova Scotia) while trying to find Link’s mother. The film deals with themes of community, culture, and language, with a focus on 2-Spirit and LGBTQ+ identity.”

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

The week’s must-see art show: Secrets Are Reparations For Microaggressions

By Morgan Mullin

Raw whispers form the embroidered secrets of this quilt, crafted by artists and friends Kiona Callihoo Ligtvoet and Sanaa Humayun.

Queer connection triumphs in pandemic times

By Chris Stoodley

Halifax theatre-maker and director Katie Clarke, left, and singer-songwriter T. Thomason created a short documentary focusing on the resilience of queer love.

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal returns Aug 16-21

By Morgan Mullin

Breaking Circus will debut a new work—Silhousoniques—at the festival's marquee Program events.

9 drag extravaganzas to fill your Pride celebrations

By Chris Stoodley

Experience Brunch at The Garden with queens including Zara Matrix, Lavender Steel and Farrah Moanz.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

Queer connection triumphs in pandemic times

By Chris Stoodley

Halifax theatre-maker and director Katie Clarke, left, and singer-songwriter T. Thomason created a short documentary focusing on the resilience of queer love.

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal returns Aug 16-21

By Morgan Mullin

Breaking Circus will debut a new work—Silhousoniques—at the festival's marquee Program events.

Three local albums to bump this Acadian Day

By Morgan Mullin

Les Hay Babies, straight outta Moncton

Garry Neill Kennedy, the artist who put NSCAD on the map, dies at 86

By Gabrielle Drolet

Garry Neill Kennedy, the artist who put NSCAD on the map, dies at 86

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.