Breaking Circus will debut a new work—Silhousoniques—at the festival's marquee Program events.

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal returns Aug 16-21

It’s the biggest celebration of dance in Atlantic Canada *and* an excuse to go to The Valley this month.

Every August at the Valley’s edge, as the fertile region’s tree branches begin to feel the weight of fragrant fruit, another transformation happens: Annapolis Royal becomes overrun with rhythm. Dancers and performance artists—striking, sparkling talent from across the region and the country—descend on the idyllic town, ready to make moves. It’s the sort of embracing of culture that makes us love this place and this season—and now, the Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal (FODAR) is back, celebrating lucky year seven from Aug 16 to 21.

The fun kicks off with a screening of West Side Story—a golden celebration of dance on film—at FODAR’s home base, Annapolis Royal’s King’s Theatre, at 7:30pm Aug 16. On Aug 17 at 8pm, get swept up in the public performance of Market Dances, with a roster of top-tier talent performing outside the town’s farmer’s market.

Program One and Program Two are the twin marquee events of the fest, performances featuring a collection of works at King’s Theatre. Program One includes international award-winning dancer Sarah Murphy performing in acclaimed choreographer, teacher and dance historian Carol Anderson’s powerful classic, Allegro Mysterioso. See Program One Aug 18 or Aug 20 at 8pm. Program Two—running Aug 19 and Aug 21 at 8pm—includes what the fest describes as an audience favourite, Dancing In The Third Act: “Working with dancers ranging in age from 65 to 80+, [Dancing In The Third Act] has created a visually dynamic full-length work that is a poignant, dramatic and whimsical look at the ups and downs (literally) of aging,” FODAR’s site says.

Hit up the festival’s website for tickets and more.

Morgan Mullin

