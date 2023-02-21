 Feist announces Halifax Jazz Festival show July 11 | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson
Feist plays Jazz Fest's main stage this summer.

Feist announces Halifax Jazz Festival show July 11

Tickets go on sale to see the legendary indie artist Feb 24 at 10am.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Regardless of the forecast, this summer's gonna be a hot one for music lovers. On the heels of Jazz Fest's first headliner announcement—The Fleet Foxes—the annual event is now naming another big act: Feist. The 11-time-Juno-winning, "1,2,3,4" singer will play the Jazz Fest main stage (located on the waterfront) on July 11 at 8:15pm.
Related
Halifax Jazz Fest announces Fleet Foxes as first 2023 event headliner

Halifax Jazz Fest announces Fleet Foxes as first 2023 event headliner: The summer event will also return to its former home, the Salter Street lot, July 11-16.

Her Jazz Fest appearance will be Feist's only east coast outing while she's on tour for her new album, Multitudes, which is dropping April 14. (This on its own is a capital-b Big Deal, as it's her first batch of new music since 2017.)

Set a reminder on your calendar now: Tickets for Feist's Jazz Fest show go on sale February 24 at 10am, via either the Jazz Fest site or Sonic Concerts's site. They're $54.79 in advance and $60.11 day of show.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Catching up with Classified

By Morgan Mullin

Catching up with Classified

Daniel Romano's Outfit announces Halifax show May 19

By Morgan Mullin

Daniel Romano's Outfit announces Halifax show May 19

Halifax Jazz Fest announces Fleet Foxes as first 2023 event headliner

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Jazz Fest announces Fleet Foxes as first 2023 event headliner

Adam Baldwin adds second Halifax show to almost-sold-out east coast tour

By Morgan Mullin

Adam Baldwin adds second Halifax show to almost-sold-out east coast tour
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Recent Comments

Trending

Season 2 of Jack Reacher series might be shooting in Halifax in April

By Morgan Mullin

Season 2 of Jack Reacher series might be shooting in Halifax in April

This week in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

This week in Halifax

Halifax might be about to become one of Canada's worst-funded cities for the arts

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax might be about to become one of Canada's worst-funded cities for the arts

Catching up with Classified

By Morgan Mullin

Catching up with Classified

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group