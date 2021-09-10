submitted
Johnston Foster created a range of sculptures, including this skull, using only broken wooden furniture.

Feel magic and wonder with Johnston Foster’s Olde Growth

Why you need to see The American artist’s first Canadian solo show at the Chester Art

By

Johnston Foster’s latest sculpture show at the Chester Art Centre began from a sort of mystical destiny. The American-born artist moved to Nova Scotia roughly nine years ago, but he had been laying low in the local arts scene up until around two years ago.


Back then, Beverly McInnes—a board member at the Chester Art Centre—had been staying at a 21c Museum hotel in Arkansas that permanently owns one of Foster’s installations. She wanted to learn more about who created the piece, and upon learning that Foster was living in Nova Scotia, she tracked him down about possibly doing a project with the non-profit art centre.


Now, Foster’s first solo show in Canada, Olde Growth, is running at the Chester Art Centre. Until September 12, people have the chance to enter a mythology-filled animal kingdom to see various sculpted animals and creatures entirely made of broken wooden furniture.


“I want the work to bring a sense of magic and wonder to the viewer,” Foster says. “I want the work to enlighten and motivate the viewer to have a personal conversation with the artwork and to encourage them to see the world in a new way.”


About a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nova Scotia, Foster had started putting together the Olde Growth sculptures. Once everything started shutting down, his daily routine slowed to a crawl. Typically, it takes him anywhere between six and 12 months to create a show. But with Olde Growth, he had more time to focus and fine-tune the details of each piece.


That slower pace worked in Foster’s favour: his work centres around found objects, or what he calls “scavenged, recycled, repurposed materials,” but wood isn’t a medium he usually incorporates. Despite stockpiling various wooden objects since he came to Nova Scotia, his art has mostly focused on using recycled plastics, bold colours and graphic imagery.


But when asked to create an exhibit for the Chester Art Centre, Foster wanted to challenge himself to create a body of work that was user-friendly to the centre’s audience, fit the aesthetic of the seaside community and upheld the integrity of the building’s domesticity and imperfection.


Foster has been creating art through an alchemic approach for nearly 25 years. Throughout that time, he’s been exhibited across the United States and Europe in places such as MoMA PS1, San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.


As an artist, Foster finds excitement in the unexpected and values variability. He’s always been sort of a scavenger and hoarder, and that unpredictability—both in his vision and the objects he finds—feeds into his art. “I want to be surprised,” he says. “I want there to be exploration; I want there to be something that is beyond what I had in mind.”


In Olde Growth, Foster’s sense of artistic intuition and improvisation is on full display. “I made each piece one at a time, improvised, followed the work,” he says. “They kind of told me what they wanted to be. A lot of the work is attaching pieces together and [thinking], ‘What is an object telling me what it wants to be?’”

Tags

About The Author

Chris Stoodley

Chris is a general reporter at The Coast covering everything from social issues to city matters that affect Halifax. He's also a photographer and freelance writer, and his work can be found in Paper Magazine, VICE and This Magazine.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Three Nova Scotian movies make it to Toronto International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

The Good House has more in common with The Lighthouse than its remarkably similar name.

Halifax Fringe 2021: Complete guide with reviews

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Fringe 2021: Complete guide with reviews

Fringe Fest 2021 review: Hippoposthumous

By Morgan Mullin

Katherine Norris dazzles as the star in Hippoposthumous.

Fringe Fest 2021 review: LEGacy Interrupted

By Morgan Mullin

LEGacy Circus is the name of Erin Ball and Vanessa Furlong’s performing arts act, blending circus art and storytelling.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

Fringe Fest 2021 review: Hippoposthumous

By Morgan Mullin

Katherine Norris dazzles as the star in Hippoposthumous.

The Bus Stops here

By Morgan Mullin

“I’ve been really excited to see the changes happening to the building and to see the vision for a new Bus Stop coming to reality,” says Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative

Three Nova Scotian movies make it to Toronto International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

The Good House has more in common with The Lighthouse than its remarkably similar name.

Prismatic Arts Festival drops 2021 lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Multi-award winning Indigenous folk act Twin Flames will perform at Prismatic 2021.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.