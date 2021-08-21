Fashion show "This Is Us" serves the community *and* serves looks

Solitha Shortte probably didn’t intend to be a dose of pure oxygen to the city’s fashion industry when she arrived in Halifax a decade ago, a model inspired by Naomi Campbell. But that’s exactly what she’s done, founding Soli Productions, a fashion and talent incubator that serves the community (thanks to its radical inclusivity) *and* serves looks.
In its first pandemic event—held Sunday, Aug 22 at 7pm—the company is bringing local Haute Couture to Grand Parade Square (1770 Barrington Street), with a runway show featuring works by Michnat Fashions, tREv Clothing, Michelle-Rober Fashion and more. Called “This Is Us”, the event promises to offer another dose of Shortte’s signature, style-for-everyone vision with all skin tones, genders and sizes sporting ensembles. “I try to make it that you’re not my token anything,” Shortte told The Coast back in 2018, when she graced the cover of our Spring Style Issue. “You’re here because you’re beautiful. There should be room for all of us.”