Famous Curry Garden’s got Northern Indian Cuisine sorted 

s India staggers through a horrific third wave of COVID-19, Haligonians can show their support for a country whose culture and food delights us by supporting Northern Indian restaurant, Famous Curry Garden—and donating to people fighting on the ground

Famous Curry Garden opened its doors on Charles Street just a over month ago, on April 1. Since, it's been serving up absolutely delicious Northern Indian Cuisine. When you order, know that each individual curry portion is made specifically for your tastes, depending on how spicy you like it. And you’ll love the personal hand written notes on your bags with each order. The insider’s foodie tip is to make sure you order lots of their chapati (roti) to rip and dip every last morsel of curry on your plate.

Personally, we love the Goan King Prawn Curry because it’s the perfect balance of coconut creaminess and spices. And the chefs told us not to leave without an order of Papdi Aloo Chaat that is served with their house mint and tamarind chutney—they were right. This sweet and savoury appetizer will have you coming back just to snack.



You can check out the menu options by following along on their Facebook and Instagram pages and to order, give them a call and say hello.