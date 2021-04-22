Famed painter Alex Colville's Nova Scotian cottage is for sale 

The view from the front door is one of sand, sea and sky: The sort of thing you wish you could look at every day, that could wallpaper the inside of your eyelids.

If you happen to think that it’s the fodder for an incredible painting, you’re not the only one. This scene—from the main room of a newly for sale cottage located at 104 Colville Lane, Northport—probably inspired the tone of one of the most famous, notable artworks in Canadian history: Alex Colville’s “To Prince Edward Island.” (The colours and the light that imbue the canvas feel almost plucked from this view and put onto a paint palette.)

The creator of Maritime Realism (one of the country’s biggest artistic movements), Colville built the cabin himself in the 1960s—and now, bids are open on the rural hideaway. For a cool $249,900, you could own the postal code of modern Canadian art history, along with 200 feet of oceanfront land on the Northumberland Strait, a long two-hour drive north of Halifax.



