Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 22, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

click to enlarge 1.jpg

Famed painter Alex Colville's Nova Scotian cottage is for sale 

Buy a piece of Canadian art history—and 200 feet of oceanfront land.

By

The view from the front door is one of sand, sea and sky: The sort of thing you wish you could look at every day, that could wallpaper the inside of your eyelids.


If you happen to think that it’s the fodder for an incredible painting, you’re not the only one. This scene—from the main room of a newly for sale cottage located at 104 Colville Lane, Northport—probably inspired the tone of one of the most famous, notable artworks in Canadian history: Alex Colville’s “To Prince Edward Island.” (The colours and the light that imbue the canvas feel almost plucked from this view and put onto a paint palette.)


The creator of Maritime Realism (one of the country’s biggest artistic movements), Colville built the cabin himself in the 1960s—and now, bids are open on the rural hideaway. For a cool $249,900, you could own the postal code of modern Canadian art history, along with 200 feet of oceanfront land on the Northumberland Strait, a long two-hour drive  north of Halifax.

Indulge in a bit of summer dreaming by looking at more photos of the realtor’s listing:
click to enlarge 7.jpg
click to enlarge 21.jpg
click to enlarge 23.jpg

Tags: , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Vaccine clinics “for us, by us” in ANS communities have given over 600 doses
If you want to move to NS 'now is not the time'
The downside of real estate love letters
Must-watch music video: Jenn Grant's "Flying On Your Own"
Review: Post-Democracy will decimate you
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts + Culture

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Survey Asks

Should there be a public inquiry about what happened at Northwood?

  • Yes
  • No
  • The review was enough

View Results

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.