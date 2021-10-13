zamani-13.jpg
Submitted

Fall Arts Preview: See Zamani play The Stage at St. Andrews

By

Zamani at The Stage at St. Andrews
6036 Coburg Road, Nov 1, 7:30pm, $16.93, tickets available via eventbrite.ca (search “The Stage Mondays”)

Zamani cemented her status as a name-to-know back in 2019, when she went from making bedroom beats to playing an attention-grabbing set at OBEY Convention (now called EVERYSEEKER Festival). Since then, her star has been rising ever higher, burning a trail through the exosphere as she nabs awards like the SOCAN Young Songwriters Award and Artist of the Year at the African Nova Scotian Music Awards. Her creamy-vocalled brand of R&B is a blend of India.Arie and Solange—and has propelled her to stages from Rotterdam to Taiwan. Along the way, it’s made fans of the likes of underground hip hop legend Tracey Lee, who asked her and local neo-soul mainstay Kwento to perform on his 2020 album, Glory.


Now, though, the certified triple-threat (she writes, produces and sings her own work) is getting the hometown headline show she’s long deserved, taking to the newly active Stage at St. Andrews one chilly night in November to remind your ears how a hot bass line and cinnamon-spiced vocal delivery can change everything and can combat any windchill. "I think the goal, for me, in music, is to be able to impact other people," she told The Coast back in 2019, days before the OBEY show that put her on the map. "Because I don't want fame or that kind of stuff...I really want to impact other people with my music the way that it helps me." Here, she’ll do just that, with supporting act Patrick & Daniel rounding out the bill.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Fall Arts Preview 2021

Scene & Heard: What's going on behind-the-scenes in Halifax's theatre and dance community

By Morgan Mullin

Kinetic Studios delivers blended online and in-person dance performances this November.

Fall Arts Preview: See HEIST's Frequencies

By Morgan Mullin

Fall Arts Preview: See HEIST's Frequencies

Scene & Heard: What's going on behind-the-scenes in Halifax's visual art community

By Morgan Mullin

Arjun Lal's star continues to blaze bright with his show Fruits of the Forest at The Khyber.

Fall Arts Preview: See imagineNATIVE Festival’s screening of Bootlegger

By Morgan Mullin

Fall Arts Preview: See imagineNATIVE Festival’s screening of Bootlegger
More »

Latest in Music

Fall Arts Preview: Sit up and Let Dreams Be Noticed

By Morgan Mullin

LDN performing at Hopscotch Festival 2021.

Morgan Toney takes his ‘Mi’kmaltic’ tunes to Prismatic Arts Festival’s stage

By Chris Stoodley

Morgan Toney is the co-pioneer of the genre “Mi’kmaltic"—a blend of Mi'kmaq and Celtic traditions.

DijahSB brings Tasty Raps to Hopscotch Festival

By Morgan Mullin

DijahSB brings Tasty Raps to Hopscotch Festival

LXVNDR’s music is a pastel punch

By Morgan Mullin

LXVNDR had a lot of MC names before falling on her new, final title—including the Tupac-indebted Story Shakur.
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

CBC’s “lust, legacy and lobster” show Moonshine stays true to Nova Scotia

By Chris Stoodley

Jennifer Finnigan plays a familiar character in Moonshine, the sibling who left Nova Scotia and causes chaos by returning.

In Neptune Theatre’s season-opening play, Breton Lalama is Fully Committed

By Morgan Mullin

Breton Lalama’s turn in Fully Committed is the actor’s first time gracing Neptune Theatre‘s main stage.

The return of Women For Music's Giant Book Sale

By Jane Kansas

inside the book collections depot, where treasures for this weekend's sale await.

6 ways to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

Former Halifax Poet Laureate Rebecca Thomas will debut a new poem at Afterwords Literary Festival on Thursday.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.