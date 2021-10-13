Fall Arts Preview: See Zamani play The Stage at St. Andrews

Zamani cemented her status as a name-to-know back in 2019, when she went from making bedroom beats to playing an attention-grabbing set at OBEY Convention (now called EVERYSEEKER Festival). Since then, her star has been rising ever higher, burning a trail through the exosphere as she nabs awards like the SOCAN Young Songwriters Award and Artist of the Year at the African Nova Scotian Music Awards. Her creamy-vocalled brand of R&B is a blend of India.Arie and Solange—and has propelled her to stages from Rotterdam to Taiwan. Along the way, it’s made fans of the likes of underground hip hop legend Tracey Lee, who asked her and local neo-soul mainstay Kwento to perform on his 2020 album, Glory.

Now, though, the certified triple-threat (she writes, produces and sings her own work) is getting the hometown headline show she’s long deserved, taking to the newly active Stage at St. Andrews one chilly night in November to remind your ears how a hot bass line and cinnamon-spiced vocal delivery can change everything and can combat any windchill. "I think the goal, for me, in music, is to be able to impact other people," she told The Coast back in 2019, days before the OBEY show that put her on the map. "Because I don't want fame or that kind of stuff...I really want to impact other people with my music the way that it helps me." Here, she’ll do just that, with supporting act Patrick & Daniel rounding out the bill.