Carl Snyder
A look at Looking Back.

Fall Arts Preview: See Looking Back 20 Years at ViewPoint Gallery

The city’s only photography-focused gallery celebrates a move to Bedford and two decades of snapshots.

By

Looking Back 20 Years
ViewPoint Gallery, 1475 Bedford Highway, until Oct 31

ViewPoint Gallery, the city’s lone photography-only exhibitor, celebrates two decades of putting the frame in focus with this retrospective show, on view until October 31. The gallery’s whopping 240-exhibit back catalogue has been mined for Looking Back. “We're in a very interesting time with photography,” says fine art photographer and ViewPoint founding member Eric Boutilier-Brown, adding the show is also a snapshot of the medium’s evolution, “because it has changed so much over the last 20 years, and it’s still changing. And to be a place where you can have interested parties— be they photographers or consumers of art, people who are interested in the art world—gather with that question: What is photography becoming in this day and age? is a very interesting thing to do.”

As the pervasiveness of phone cameras and rise of social media continues to immeasurably alter the medium (Boutilier-Brown says photography’s “biggest change is democratization”) ViewPoint remains in study of its craft, hanging iPhone shots alongside hand-processed film images.


A feeling of triumphant nostalgia develops while viewing the show, since ViewPoint has successfully navigated the current venue crisis. After a decade on lower Barrington Street—“rent increases caught up with us”—the gallery temporarily scooted to nearby Brenton Street in 2018. During the pandemic, another move was required—this time, a more permanent relocation to 1475 Bedford Highway. “It ticked lots of boxes,” Boutilier-Brown says of ViewPoint’s new home. “Like accessible parking, a very nice space that was really appropriate, and a landlord we worked with getting in there for a sustainable period of time.” He adds that the former tanning salon’s high ceilings, open concept and “long, thin profile” translates well into a gallery space. Good news, since they’ve got the gallery worthy works to hang there.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
