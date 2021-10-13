Fall Arts Preview: See imagineNATIVE Festival’s screening of Bootlegger

By

Bootlegger
Oct 20, 7-9:45pm, Scotiabank Theatre, 190 Chain Lake Drive, festival.imaginenative.org for ticket details.

A Turtle Island-wide celebration of Indigenous film, the imagineNATIVE Festival sees in-person screenings of a selected, seminal movie at some Cineplex locations across various cities. The flick in question for Kjipuktuk? The buzzed-about 2021 release Bootlegger, by Algonquin director Caroline Monnet. The story traces protagonist Mani’s return to the northern Quebec reservation where she grew up—and her joining in the dizzying debate on free alcohol sales that divides the community as it attempts to achieve independence. With awards like Best Screenplay from the Cannes Film Festival and a coveted opening slot at Montreal’s Festival du nouveau cinéma, Monnet’s latest work—her debut feature, following a resume of over 10 shorts—might be her most lauded yet.


“It is resilience for me that is the most important,” Monnet says in an interview with Radio-Canada in late September, explaining that the prohibition debate at the film’s core is a way to highlight the inequalities still faced by many Indigenous communities. “How over the generations, we have managed to always be there, to stand up and to be able to go through a lot of intergenerational trauma.” She adds: “Before having reconciliation, there should be conciliation. We should be able to coexist equally and I think that there are still laws in place, which make us second-class citizens. The film is about that… how is it that we are not all equal before government structures.”

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Fall Arts Preview 2021

Scene & Heard: What's going on behind-the-scenes in Halifax's theatre and dance community

By Morgan Mullin

Kinetic Studios delivers blended online and in-person dance performances this November.

Fall Arts Preview: See Zamani play The Stage at St. Andrews

By Morgan Mullin

Fall Arts Preview: See Zamani play The Stage at St. Andrews

Fall Arts Preview: See HEIST's Frequencies

By Morgan Mullin

Fall Arts Preview: See HEIST's Frequencies

Scene & Heard: What's going on behind-the-scenes in Halifax's visual art community

By Morgan Mullin

Arjun Lal's star continues to blaze bright with his show Fruits of the Forest at The Khyber.
More »

Latest in Arts + Culture

Scene & Heard: What's going on behind-the-scenes in Halifax's theatre and dance community

By Morgan Mullin

Kinetic Studios delivers blended online and in-person dance performances this November.

Fall Arts Preview: See HEIST's Frequencies

By Morgan Mullin

Fall Arts Preview: See HEIST's Frequencies

Scene & Heard: What's going on behind-the-scenes in Halifax's visual art community

By Morgan Mullin

Arjun Lal's star continues to blaze bright with his show Fruits of the Forest at The Khyber.

Fall Arts Preview: See Looking Back 20 Years at ViewPoint Gallery

By Morgan Mullin

A look at Looking Back.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

CBC’s “lust, legacy and lobster” show Moonshine stays true to Nova Scotia

By Chris Stoodley

Jennifer Finnigan plays a familiar character in Moonshine, the sibling who left Nova Scotia and causes chaos by returning.

In Neptune Theatre’s season-opening play, Breton Lalama is Fully Committed

By Morgan Mullin

Breton Lalama’s turn in Fully Committed is the actor’s first time gracing Neptune Theatre‘s main stage.

The return of Women For Music's Giant Book Sale

By Jane Kansas

inside the book collections depot, where treasures for this weekend's sale await.

6 ways to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

Former Halifax Poet Laureate Rebecca Thomas will debut a new poem at Afterwords Literary Festival on Thursday.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.