Red Works
Fall Arts Preview: Hear the livestream launch of Jesse Wente's Unreconciled

By

Jesse Wente in conversation with Matt Galloway
Thu Oct 14, 8pm, livestream, Attendee info available at Bookmark Halifax (5686 Spring Garden Road) with purchase of Unreconciled

Chances are you don’t know arts journalist and Canada Council for the Arts chairperson Jesse Wente, but you certainly know the cultural riches Turtle Island gets to boast about, thanks to his hard work: A 20-year stint covering pop culture and film on CBC’s Metro Morning, combined with being the first director of Canada's Indigenous Screen Office in 2018, he’s the type to not stop until everyone’s as hyped on the project he knows is head-and-shoulders above the rest.

Now, though, he’s trading advocating other’s art for sharing his own with the hotly anticipated memoir Unreconciled: Family, Truth and Indigenous Resistance. Billed as “uncovering the lies and myths that affect relations between white and Indigenous peoples,” the book—printed by Penguin Random House Canada—highlights ”the power of narrative to emphasize truth over comfort.”


Here, an online book launch celebration sees Wente chatting with Matt Galloway, host of CBC’s The Current. You can tune into the livestream by purchasing a copy of Unreconciled at participating independent bookstores—namely, Bookmark Halifax.

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
