Fa-la-la-la films—it's the best time of year for movie releases!

‘Tis the season when Oscar bait abounds, so you’re likely to catch us catching up at the theatre all month long. Here’s a few flicks we’re especially excited to see: Cate Blanchette is a dialled-up-to-11 femme fatale in Guillermo del Toro’s pulpy, 1940s New York-set Nightmare Alley—where she’s being tapped by critics to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. See it starting December 17. Meanwhile, if good things come to those who wait, we’re overdue for Steven Speilberg’s Broadway-influenced remake of West Side Story—hitting theatres Dec 10—to wow us. Then there’s the buzzy Licorice Pizza,

starring Alana Haim in a sort of indie-cool take on Pacey’s arc in Dawson’s Creek. Not enough critics seem alarmed by her and her younger suitor’s age difference, with the movie winning a handful of nods at the prestigious National Board of Review earlier this month, so see it for spicy takes if nothing else. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, premieres in theatres and on Netflix this month (Dec 17 and 31, respectively), telling the story of a college professor (Olivia Coleman) dealing with her past after becoming obsessed with a mother and daughter while vacationing in Italy.