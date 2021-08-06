submitted
Eyelevel's new home, at 2482 Maynard.

Eyelevel Gallery opens in its latest, maybe last, new home

Until the move to 2482 Maynard Street, the gallery was “at the whim of north end gentrification for a long time.”

By

For Eyelevel Gallery, it’s now all about the destination—screw the journey. Officially opening this week in its new, hopefully permanent space at 2482 Maynard Street, the gallery ends a seven-year run of constantly scratching out and re-writing its postal code, trying to find its place in the north end’s booming real estate market.

That journey started in 2014, with Eyelevel giving up its gallery and acting as a nearly spaceless entity (a small office on Cornwallis Street that mostly hosted offsite, pop-up events), then moving into a larger footprint on Cornwallis (an office and what Eyelevel’s artistic director, Sally Wolchyn-Raab, describes as “a little bookshelf, literally just a bookcase” of works for display and sale).

Related
Radstorm forever

Radstorm forever: The DIY community space hopes to hold on to its north end digs—but it needs your help.

Related
Look inside The Blue Building, Halifax’s newest gallery

Look inside The Blue Building, Halifax’s newest gallery: Part of the ambitious 2482 Maynard arts project, the gallery’s first show is on until April.

Related
Wonder’neath it all

Wonder’neath it all: The collaboration 2482 Maynard provides a new path forward for the Wonder’neath Art Society—and for Halifax’s visual art community at large.

Then, in early 2020, there was what Wolchyn-Raab describes as the “emergency move” to 2177 Gottingen Street, with Eyelevel becoming the tenant and upstairs neighbours of Radstorm, a DIY art, music and activism space. “Towards the end when it rained, it rained in my office,” Wolchyn-Raab told The Coast in January 2020 about the decision to go from Cornwallis Street to Gottingen Street.

Wolchyn-Raab at 2177 Gottingen Street last year. - IAN SELIG
ian selig
Wolchyn-Raab at 2177 Gottingen Street last year.

“We were excited to be sharing a space with Radstorm and to have a space on Gottingen, and be back so presently in the north end and have that street-level access,” Wolchyn-Raab says now, speaking by phone from Eyelevel’s newest (and, she hopes, final) HQ, tucked inside the multi-use arts hub known as the 2482 Maynard project. But upstairs on Gottingen Street did “have some barriers that we knew that we couldn't contend with in the long term: It’s not even remotely wheelchair accessible and there’s no way to make it wheelchair accessible.”

The Gottingen Street location will continue to house Eyelevel’s rentable studio spaces for artists, but the centre’s on-site programming, its office and its trademark bookstore (which Eyelevel describes as showcasing “artists' books, multiples, sound works and publications from national and international artists and organizations”) will now be held at 2482 Maynard, the project launched last summer by artist Emily Falencki and Wonder'neath Art Society co-founders Heather Wilkinson and Melissa Marr.

“It's also a space that takes accessibility into consideration beyond just mobility access,” Wolchyn-Raab says of the new digs on Maynard. Eyelevel’s in-house neighbour Wonder’neath, she adds, is “really great at doing that, so we've been learning a lot from them too: About having decompression spaces and a quiet room and just making things plain language and low stimulus. So it's really quite magical to be in a multi-tenant art space where everybody is thinking about these things, collectively.”

Eyelevel is a nonprofit organization, “a smaller nonprofit that has been at the whim of north end gentrification for a long time,” Wolchyn-Raab adds, “getting priced out of spaces over and over again.” Ending that routine is a welcome change. “Now we're able to build a longlasting relationship with the people that are renting to us,” she says.

“It's really exciting for us to be in a spot that has so many other things going on; so many people coming into the space—like people within the arts community, people that are aspiring artists. And there's also just huge breadth of people that are accessing the space, and I think that's only going to grow as Wonder’neath and the 2482 Maynard community as a whole starts opening up again.”

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

  • Look inside The Blue Building, Halifax’s newest gallery

    Part of the ambitious 2482 Maynard arts project, the gallery’s first show is on until April.

    By Morgan Mullin

    Look inside The Blue Building, Halifax’s newest gallery

  • Wonder’neath it all

    The collaboration 2482 Maynard provides a new path forward for the Wonder’neath Art Society—and for Halifax’s visual art community at large.

    By Morgan Mullin

    Wonder’neath it all

  • Radstorm forever

    The DIY community space hopes to hold on to its north end digs—but it needs your help.

    By Stephanie Johns

    Radstorm forever

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Eyelevel Gallery , Halifax’s Venue Crisis

First look: Eyelevel Artist Run Centre & Bookstore

By Morgan Mullin

First look: Eyelevel Artist Run Centre & Bookstore

Visual arts review: Poems for Impending Doom

By Mollie Cronin

Rojas performs in Doom.

11 ways to see (or create) art this summer

By Mollie Cronin

From Jane Kidd's Curious

Visual art review: Danika Vandersteen, Works

By Mollie Cronin

“Up You Go Girl. Take Your Treat Upstairs While You Figure Out What All the Landscapes Are About”
More »

Latest in Arts + Culture

What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

Charmaine Nelson has founded the only research centre dedicated to the study of Canadian slavery, right here in Halifax.

There’s so much cool stuff to see at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia right now

By Morgan Mullin

There’s so much cool stuff to see at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia right now

6 ways to observe Emancipation Day in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

6 ways to observe Emancipation Day in Halifax

Shakespeare By The Sea is back until September

By Morgan Mullin

SBTS will spend this season performing the fan favourite Midsummer Night’s Dream
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

Charmaine Nelson has founded the only research centre dedicated to the study of Canadian slavery, right here in Halifax.

Halifax Jazz Festival’s live shows are just the summer fun we need

By Morgan Mullin

Advocates of Truth are a brother MC duo, blending hip hop and dancehall to make you move.

6 ways to observe Emancipation Day in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

6 ways to observe Emancipation Day in Halifax

Hoping to do a COVID Pride justice

By Morgan Mullin

"Last year, we pulled a festival together in about six weeks, and it was a bit disheartening to hear people say they didn’t know Pride had even happened," Pride's Fiona Kerr writes.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.