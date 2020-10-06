Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections Vote online, by phone, or in person over the next two weeks!

"As long as you have access to a telephone, you can vote electronically," says Smith with COVID-19 in mind. She wanted to make sure people would be able to vote from the comfort of their own home and avoid a crowded polling location.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!