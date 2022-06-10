Everything you need to know about the StArt Festival

A
blend of visual art, music, fashion, dance and more, the StArt Festival is a two-day blitz of creativity, held at The Bus Stop Theatre. Aimed at uplifting and amplifying both emerging and marginalized artists, the event is always a trove of on-the-come-up greatness mixed with names you've been meaning to check out.
What is the official name?
The StArt Festival.
What is it also known as?
This one doesn't have any nicknames.
When is it?
June 11-12.
What is it?
A multi-disciplinary celebration of creativity, the StArt Festival prioritizes diverse and emerging voices. Mentorship and collaboration between names on the festival bill results in a live showcase that toes the line between a cypher and an act of community.
Where is it held?
The Bus Stop Theatre (2203 Gottingen Street).
Where do I get tickets?
The StArt Festival's events are free, but you can reserve your seat via a Google form the organization has issued
.
Are there festival passes?
No.
What is the must-see show?
The StArt Festival's marquee moment is a showcase and open-styles dance battle, held June 11 from 6:30-10:30pm. It sees hip hop heavyweights Kxng Wooz, Shay Pitts and MAJE alongside R&B artist Jody Upshaw (whose song "Striaght Shooter" was on the season premiere of Euphoria last season) and the genre-blending Yohvn Blvck create a festival lineup that's essentially a who's who of the scene.