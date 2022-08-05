bcfsociety.ca
Scenes of Bangladeshi culture and food, food, food from the Bangladesh Festival website

Everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Festival 2022

The festival is taking place on August 6 and 7 at The Halifax Forum.

By

History is being made in Halifax this weekend! The first-ever Bangladesh Festival in Nova Scotia is happening in the city. If you want to participate in a weekend of culture, food and music,  here's everything you need to know before attending.

What is the official name?
Bangladesh Canadian Friendship Society's Bangladesh Festival 2022.

What is it also known as?
BCFS Bangladesh Festival '22 or Bangladesh Fest or Banglafest.

When is it?
Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, from 11am to 9pm.

What is it?
Banglafest is an event celebrating Bangladeshi culture through music, food and performances from the community.

Where is it held?
At the Halifax Forum, 2901 Windsor Street.

How long has it been going?
This is the first-ever Bangladesh Fest in Nova Scotia.

Where do I get tickets?
You can head to the festival's website for tickets.

Are there festival passes?
Yes. You can purchase day passes for $3.00.

What is the must-see show?
While there are too many great must-sees happening at the festival to choose just one, some standouts include 25 food stalls, a kids' zone, local bands, a fashion show and cultural workshops!

Tags

About The Author

Alyssa Goulart

Alyssa Goulart

Alyssa is the Newsletter Editor at The Coast and has been with the publication since 2022. She was born and raised in Toronto where she graduated from the University of Toronto studying English and professional writing. She previously worked as a writer and reporter for Narcity Media and Valnet Inc.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

More from Hot Summer Guide

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

By Morgan Mullin

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

Everything you need to know about the canoe world championships

By Alyssa Goulart

Everything you need to know about the canoe world championships

5 ways you can help protect Halifax Harbour

By Victoria Walton

5 ways you can help protect Halifax Harbour
More »
More Hot Summer Guide »
All Guides »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Everything you need to know about the canoe world championships

By Alyssa Goulart

Everything you need to know about the canoe world championships

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

By Morgan Mullin

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

Crystal Crescent is the non-judgemental nude beach you were made for

By Victoria Walton

Crystal Crescent is the non-judgemental nude beach you were made for

5 ways you can help protect Halifax Harbour

By Victoria Walton

5 ways you can help protect Halifax Harbour

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group