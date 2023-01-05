Everything you need to know about the 2023 Open Waters music festival

Open Waters, meanwhile, is the epitome of all that: An event that sees 19 musical events take hold across five Halifax stages, delivering sonic innovation.
What is the official name?
What is it also known as?
There's no nicknames or abbreviations or this one.
When is it?
Jan 6-12, 2023.
What is it?
The ultimate answer to January's doldrums, Open Waters is a music festival that sees classical and modern musicians deliver inventive, live performance—oftentimes, in an improvised form.
Where is it held?
There are five main venues for this year's fest:
- Joseph Strug Hall (the new, 300-seater theatre inside the revamped Dalhousie Arts Centre)
- The Dunn Theatre (also inside the Dal Arts Centre)
- St. Andrew’s Church (6036 Coburg Rd)
- Breaking Circus Studio (2164 Barrington St.)
- Sourwood Cider (5576 Cornwallis St).
Upstream Music Association (the folks behind the fest) have been putting together events like this for over three decades, but the start date of Open Waters itself was unconfirmed as of press time.
Where do I get tickets?
Tickets are available via Ticket Halifax.
Are there festival passes?
Yup, and one will run you $85 via Ticket Halifax.
What is the must-see show?