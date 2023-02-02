 Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Black Film Festival | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
hbff23_800x400-v2-1.png

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Black Film Festival

By

A  celebration of Black filmmakers and their creations, the Halifax Black Film Festival sees over 70 flicks from 10 countries coalesce right here for a smorgasbord of storytelling. Alongside features and shorts, there's also industry panels and meet-and-greets perfect for the next Ava Duvernay looking to get into the biz.

What is the official name?
The Halifax Black Film Festival.

What is it also known as?
HBFF.

When is it?
In-person events and screenings are happening Feb 24-26, with the option to tune in virtually until Feb 28.

What is it?
Showing flicks made here in Halifax and around the world, HBFF delivers a mega dose of movie magic. Alongside the films—which can be viewed in person at Cineplex Park Lane or online via the fest's site—there are panel discussions and industry events.

How long has it been going?
This is the fest's seventh year.

Where is it held?
In-person events are split between the Halifax Central Library and Cineplex Park Lane. Films can also be viewed online.

Where do I get tickets?
Tickets for individual screenings are best secured through the HBFF site, particularly the page that lists every movie on offer.

Are there festival passes?
Yup, and they cost $59 and are all-access. Get yours via the HBFF website.

What is the must-see show?
The fest's opening film, AISHA, gets star power from Black Panther's 
Letitia Wright. It tells the story of a Nigerian woman's years-long limbo within Ireland's opaque immigration system—and how she maintains dignity and hope despite her uncertain future. See it at Cineplex Park Lane on Feb 24 at 7pm and get tix via HBFF's site.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
