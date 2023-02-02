Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Black Film Festival

The Halifax Black Film Festival.
What is it also known as?
HBFF.
When is it?
In-person events and screenings are happening Feb 24-26, with the option to tune in virtually until Feb 28.
What is it?
Showing flicks made here in Halifax and around the world, HBFF delivers a mega dose of movie magic. Alongside the films—which can be viewed in person at Cineplex Park Lane or online via the fest's site—there are panel discussions and industry events.
How long has it been going?
This is the fest's seventh year.
Where is it held?
In-person events are split between the Halifax Central Library and Cineplex Park Lane. Films can also be viewed online.
Where do I get tickets?
Tickets for individual screenings are best secured through the HBFF site, particularly the page that lists every movie on offer.
Are there festival passes?
Yup, and they cost $59 and are all-access. Get yours via the HBFF website.
What is the must-see show?