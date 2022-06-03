A partial scene from #IAmTheCheese, a must-see play at the Stages Theatre Festival.
A partial scene from #IAmTheCheese, a must-see play at the Stages Theatre Festival.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Stages Theatre Festival

Atlantic Canada's largest theatre festival of new work returns to Dartmouth June 7-12.

By

The annual Stages Theatre Festival shows new works of theatre at all phases of creation: From table readings to full-on performances, this is the place to witness how the three-act structure gets made (and how it gets subverted). Run by Eastern Front Theatre (and housed in EFT's home base, the Alderney Landing Theatre) the festival is a way for theatre buffs to be the first to see always exciting, sometimes experimental plays.

What is the official name?
Stages Theatre Festival.

What is it also known as?
Some folks just call it "Stages."

When is it?
June 7-12.

What is it?
The largest festival in Atlantic Canada of new pieces of theatre, Stages features table readings of scripts, workshop productions (that's theatre-speak for performances that are still open to revisions) and full-on plays.  It's a way to see emerging artists and also the newest ideas from established members of the theatre scene.

Where is it held?
Alderney Landing Theatre (2 Ochterloney St, Dartmouth)


Where do I get tickets?
Via Eastern Front Theatre's website.

Are there festival passes?
No.

What is the must-see event?
#IAmTheCheese is a play re-imagining Robert Cormier's 1977 novel by the same name, written by local Dartmouth playwright Josh MacDonald. Its script won the Playwright Guild of Canada’s Sharon Enkin Theatre for Young Audiences Award in 2020—and Stages will be its premiere production. It follows the story of a traumatized teenager Adam as he unearths repressed memories—and realizes he may still be in danger.

See it Wednesday, June 8 at 6:30 pm; Friday, June 10 at 6:30 pm; Saturday, June 11 at noon or Sunday, June 12 at 2:00 pm.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city's creative class to larger cultural pieces. She's been with The Coast since 2016.
