Everything you need to know about the 2022 Stages Theatre Festival

What is the official name?

Stages Theatre Festival.



What is it also known as?

Some folks just call it "Stages."



When is it?

June 7-12.



What is it?

The largest festival in Atlantic Canada of new pieces of theatre, Stages features table readings of scripts, workshop productions (that's theatre-speak for performances that are still open to revisions) and full-on plays. It's a way to see emerging artists and also the newest ideas from established members of the theatre scene.



Where is it held?

Alderney Landing Theatre ( 2 Ochterloney St, Dartmouth)



Where do I get tickets?

Via Eastern Front Theatre's



Are there festival passes?

No.



I Am the Cheese is a play re-imagining Robert Cormier's 1977 novel by the same name, written by local Dartmouth playwright Josh MacDonald. Its script

won the Playwright Guild of Canada’s Sharon Enkin Theatre for Young Audiences Award in 2020—and Stages will be its premiere production. It follows the story of a traumatized teenager Adam as he unearths repressed memories—and realizes he may still be in danger.





Wednesday, June 8 at

6:30 pm;

Friday, June 10 at

6:30 pm;

Saturday, June 11 at noon or

Sunday, June 12 at

2:00 pm.

