Everything you need to know about the 2022 Scotia Festival of Music

When is it?

May 29-June 12, 2022

American avant-garde composer and thinker John Cage’s 1965 trip to Emma Lake, Saskatchewan, when he went into the woods to hunt for mushrooms and failed to return for 15 hours. Show creator Tom Allen puts it like this: "Being Lost

tells Cage’s story while exploring what it means to be los—whether in the woods or a pandemic or a shopping mall or a post-colonial society—and ultimately, what it means to be found.” See it Friday, June 3 at 5:30pm, 7pm or 8:30pm.





The biggest chamber music festival in the region, the Scotia Festival of Music offers intimate showcases and big ticket concerts with the biggest names in its genre. A staple of the Halifax live music scene, the event has been around for four decades and delivers two weeks of concerts, recitals, open rehearsals, masterclasses and more. It's known for bringing world-class talent to Halifax (past years have seen Philip Glass on the roster) and for being a buoy to the local classical and chamber scene. Most shows are held at the Sir James Dunn Theatre, inside the Dalhousie Arts Centre (6101 University Ave)—but there is one show this year held at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site (5425 Sackville Street). Tickets are available through the Scotia Fest website. You can purchase tickets to individual shows or get ticket packages, like the four shows for $120 option. Festival passes range from $285-$325 and include all shows except the site-specific performance. A show held at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, this performance is the first time Scotia Fest takes its music outside and off-site. Show-goers will move around the Citadel to hear musicians in several locations in the complex. Weaving stories, music and audience participation, the show traces