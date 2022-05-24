Everything you need to know about the 2022 Scotia Festival of Music

T

When is it?

May 29-June 12, 2022

American avant-garde composer and thinker John Cage’s 1965 trip to Emma Lake, Saskatchewan, when he went into the woods to hunt for mushrooms and failed to return for 15 hours. Show creator Tom Allen puts it like this: "Being Lost

tells Cage’s story while exploring what it means to be los—whether in the woods or a pandemic or a shopping mall or a post-colonial society—and ultimately, what it means to be found.” See it Friday, June 3 at 5:30pm, 7pm or 8:30pm.



