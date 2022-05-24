Everything you need to know about the 2022 Scotia Festival of Music

Answers to the main questions about the chamber music festival hitting Halifax hits Halifax May 29-June 12.

By

The biggest chamber music festival in the region, the Scotia Festival of Music offers intimate showcases and big ticket concerts with the biggest names in its genre. A staple of the Halifax live music scene, the event has been around for four decades.

What is the official name?
The Scotia Festival of Music

What is it also known as?
 Scotia Fest, Scotia Festival

When is it?
May 29-June 12, 2022

What is it?
The preemptive celebration of chamber music in Atlantic Canada, the Scotia Festival of Music delivers two weeks of concerts, recitals, open rehearsals, masterclasses and more. It's known for bringing world-class talent to Halifax (past years have seen Philip Glass on the roster) and for being a buoy to the local classical and chamber scene.

Where is it held?
Most shows are held at the Sir James Dunn Theatre, inside the Dalhousie Arts Centre (6101 University Ave)—but there is one show this year held at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site (5425 Sackville Street).


How long has it been going?
Scotia Fest has been part of the cultural landscape of Halifax for over 40 years.

Where do I get tickets?
Tickets are available through the Scotia Fest website. You can purchase tickets to individual shows or get ticket packages, like the four shows for $120 option.

Are there festival passes?
Festival passes range from $285-$325 and include all shows except the site-specific performance Being Lost (more on that in a minute).

What is the must-see show?
Being Lost. A show held at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, this performance is the first time Scotia Fest takes its music outside and off-site. Show-goers will move around the Citadel to hear musicians in several locations in the complex. Weaving stories, music and audience participation, the show traces American avant-garde composer and thinker John Cage’s 1965 trip to Emma Lake, Saskatchewan, when he went into the woods to hunt for mushrooms and failed to return for 15 hours. Show creator Tom Allen puts it like this: "Being Lost tells Cage’s story while exploring what it means to be los—whether in the woods or a pandemic or a shopping mall or a post-colonial society—and ultimately, what it means to be found.” See it Friday, June 3 at 5:30pm, 7pm or 8:30pm.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Maureen Batt’s playlist is Crossing Borders

By Mary Collier

Maureen Batt (right) wants to prolong the life of contemporary pieces.
More »

Latest in Music

The Scotia Festival of Music plays on

By Morgan Mullin

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser conducts the fest's closing night gala with a slate of seminal works by African American composers.

Hopscotch Festival is bringing Freddie Gibbs to Halifax July 31

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival is bringing Freddie Gibbs to Halifax July 31

Manchester's brilliant anti-folk band Crywank hits Halifax tonight on farewell tour

By Morgan Mullin

Crywank has been making music since the early 2000s.

Rich Aucoin announces quadruple album

By Morgan Mullin

Aucoin's next album will be a four-part opus.
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Bryan Adams announces Halifax concert September 3

By Morgan Mullin

Bryan Adams tickets start at $79.25.

Hopscotch Festival is bringing Freddie Gibbs to Halifax July 31

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival is bringing Freddie Gibbs to Halifax July 31

Jacob Sampson announced as associate artistic director of 2b Theatre Company

By Morgan Mullin

Jacob Sampson has long been a change-maker and innovator in Halifax's theatre scene.

Review: Willie Stratton finds a new stride

By Morgan Mullin

Willie Stratton has been a fixture in Halifax's music scene since the 2010s.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.