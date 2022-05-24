Everything you need to know about the 2022 Scotia Festival of Music

What is the official name?
The Scotia Festival of Music
What is it also known as?
Scotia Fest, Scotia Festival
May 29-June 12, 2022
What is it?
The preemptive celebration of chamber music in Atlantic Canada, the Scotia Festival of Music delivers two weeks of concerts, recitals, open rehearsals, masterclasses and more. It's known for bringing world-class talent to Halifax (past years have seen Philip Glass on the roster) and for being a buoy to the local classical and chamber scene.
Where is it held?
Most shows are held at the Sir James Dunn Theatre, inside the Dalhousie Arts Centre (6101 University Ave)—but there is one show this year held at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site (5425 Sackville Street).
How long has it been going?
Scotia Fest has been part of the cultural landscape of Halifax for over 40 years.
Where do I get tickets?
Tickets are available through the Scotia Fest website. You can purchase tickets to individual shows or get ticket packages, like the four shows for $120 option.
Are there festival passes?
Festival passes range from $285-$325 and include all shows except the site-specific performance Being Lost (more on that in a minute).
What is the must-see show?
Being Lost. A show held at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, this performance is the first time Scotia Fest takes its music outside and off-site. Show-goers will move around the Citadel to hear musicians in several locations in the complex. Weaving stories, music and audience participation, the show traces American avant-garde composer and thinker John Cage’s 1965 trip to Emma Lake, Saskatchewan, when he went into the woods to hunt for mushrooms and failed to return for 15 hours. Show creator Tom Allen puts it like this: "Being Lost tells Cage’s story while exploring what it means to be los—whether in the woods or a pandemic or a shopping mall or a post-colonial society—and ultimately, what it means to be found.” See it Friday, June 3 at 5:30pm, 7pm or 8:30pm.