Via Prismatic's website
The play Altar by Santiago Guzmán promises to be a highlight of Prismatic 2022.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Prismatic Festival

The multi-disciplinary art festival returns Sep 22-Oct 9.

By

A crystalline celebration of the arts in every form, Prismatic is a multi-disciplinary festival that provides diverse and boundary-pushing creators with a place to display works that enlighten and enliven audiences. From artist's talks on how their craft builds community (Brandon Hoax's Sep 22 lecture) to a show that sees circus performers and improvisational musicians explore the unexpected (October 6's Up In The Air), Prismatic presents a refracted rainbow of possibilities.

What is the official name?
Prismatic Arts Festival.

What is it also known as?
It's often just shortened to Prismatic.

When is it?
The fest takes place from September 22-October 9.

What is it?
An annual event celebrating and uplifting diverse artists in a swath of mediums, Prismatic shows the beauty that is refracted from different viewpoints. It typically offers a schedule of both installations and live performances, from creators that range from emerging to established.

Where is it held?
Programming pops up at various locations around town, but most of this year's event is held at either Neptune Theatre, The Bus Stop Theatre or Rogers Square.

How long has it been going?
Prismatic has been pushing the boundaries of art and diversifying stages since 2008.

Where do I get tickets?
Tickets are available via Prismatic's website, but it's worth noting a lot of the events are un-ticketed and free.

Are there festival passes?
No.

What is the must-see show?
With everything from live music to dance, it's hard to pick one Prismatic show–but for Team Coast, it comes down to the play Altar by Santiago Guzmán, showing Sep 27-28 at Neptune.

Tracing the deep love and deeper heartbreak main character Eugenio is experiencing during his first year living in St. John's. Feeling far removed from a boyfriend who ghosts him and his home country of Mexico, Eugenio decides to tap into his father's past experiences with the paranormal and with the holiday Dìa de Muertos to summon his boyfriend's 'ghost'—and sort out the relationship once and for all.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

FIN 2022: Halifax filmmaker Koumbie knows we’re all Bystanders

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2022: Halifax filmmaker Koumbie knows we’re all Bystanders

The Halifax Lebanese Festival returns this weekend

By Maryanne McLarty

The Halifax Lebanese Festival returns this weekend

10 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival must-see movies

By Morgan Mullin

10 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival must-see movies

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

After 70 years under Queen Elizabeth, Canada has a new head of state, making this a natural time to question our colonial ties to the Crown. Do you think Canada should abandon the monarchy?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

10 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival must-see movies

By Morgan Mullin

10 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival must-see movies

FIN 2022: Halifax filmmaker Koumbie knows we’re all Bystanders

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2022: Halifax filmmaker Koumbie knows we’re all Bystanders

The Halifax Lebanese Festival returns this weekend

By Maryanne McLarty

The Halifax Lebanese Festival returns this weekend

Symphony Nova Scotia celebrates Symphony Week 2022 with a series of free shows

By Morgan Mullin

Symphony Nova Scotia celebrates Symphony Week 2022 with a series of free shows

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group