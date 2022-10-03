Everything you need to know about the 2022 Nocturne Festival

What is the official name?
It's simply known as Nocturne Festival.
What is it also known as?
There's no nicknames for this fest.
When is it?
October 13-15, 2022.
What is it?
An independent and free annual festival that sees Halifax transformed by artists, Nocturne is a mutli-day living dream of what the city could be: Performance and installation art greeting us in unlikely and public spaces, ideas being presented and challenged, citizens engaged with all. With over 60 exhibitions created by hundreds of artists, the event is the biggest celebration of art in eastern Canada.
Where is it held?
Nocturne has projects located in a variety of central HRM districts, like downtown Halifax and Dartmouth, Spring Garden Road area, Quinpool Road area, the city's north end and more. Each project listed on the fest's comprehensive site is tagged by neighbourhood, making planning your outing easy.
Where do I get tickets?
This free, mostly outdoor event requires no tickets.
Are there festival passes?
Nope! See above.
What is the must-see show?
Since there's dozens of art installations on offer, it's difficult to choose just one! But, one show that's already starred on Team Coast's festival guide? Meet Me At The Dinner Table, a sound installation by Excel Garay, Joni Cheung and Stephanie Yee. In the work, six audio-recorded voices are heard over a dinner table, but the speakers' identities remain invisible—delving into themes of, as the listing puts it, "the complicated detached memories of diasporic communities from their food systems due to effects of migration, ecological shifts in food production, or recipes lost in time. Each voice yearns for experiences they no longer have access to—and their desires speak volumes."