Everything you need to know about the 2022 Nocturne Festival

N

the complicated detached memories of diasporic communities from their food systems due to effects of migration, ecological shifts in food production, or recipes lost in time. Each voice yearns for experiences they no longer have access to—and their desires speak volumes."

octurne is art's big night(s) out: An after-dark transformation that sees the city become a living, breathing gallery chock-full of art installations and performance. Ever since the pandemic, what was once a single evening has turned into a multi-day event, giving you even more opportunities to take in pop-up pieces of art by hundreds of creators in a handful of different Halifax neighbourhoods.It's simply known as Nocturne Festival.There's no nicknames for this fest.October 13-15, 2022.An independent and free annual festival that sees Halifax transformed by artists, Nocturne is a mutli-day living dream of what the city could be: Performance and installation art greeting us in unlikely and public spaces, ideas being presented and challenged, citizens engaged with all. With over 60 exhibitions created by hundreds of artists, the event is the biggest celebration of art in eastern Canada.Nocturne has projects located in a variety of central HRM districts, like downtown Halifax and Dartmouth, Spring Garden Road area, Quinpool Road area, the city's north end and more. Each project listed on the fest's comprehensive site is tagged by neighbourhood, making planning your outing easy.This free, mostly outdoor event requires no tickets.Nope! See above.Since there's dozens of art installations on offer, it's difficult to choose just one! But, one show that's already starred on Team Coast's festival guide?, a sound installation by Excel Garay, Joni Cheung and Stephanie Yee. In the work, six audio-recorded voices are heard over a dinner table, but the speakers' identities remain invisible—delving into themes of, as the listing puts it, "