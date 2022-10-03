J Maclean
Scenes from a past Nocturne.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Nocturne Festival

The free celebration of visual art returns from October 13-15.

By

Nocturne is art's big night(s) out: An after-dark transformation that sees the city become a living, breathing gallery chock-full of art installations and performance. Ever since the pandemic, what was once a single evening has turned into a multi-day event, giving you even more opportunities to take in pop-up pieces of art by hundreds of creators in a handful of different Halifax neighbourhoods.

What is the official name?
It's simply known as Nocturne Festival.

What is it also known as?
There's no nicknames for this fest.

When is it?
October 13-15, 2022.

What is it?
An independent and free annual festival that sees Halifax transformed by artists, Nocturne is a mutli-day living dream of what the city could be: Performance and installation art greeting us in unlikely and public spaces, ideas being presented and challenged, citizens engaged with all. With over 60 exhibitions created by hundreds of artists, the event is the biggest celebration of art in eastern Canada.

Where is it held?
Nocturne has projects located in a variety of central HRM districts, like downtown Halifax and Dartmouth, Spring Garden Road area, Quinpool Road area, the city's north end and more. Each project listed on the fest's comprehensive site is tagged by neighbourhood, making planning your outing easy.

Where do I get tickets?
This free, mostly outdoor event requires no tickets.

Are there festival passes?
Nope! See above.

What is the must-see show?
Since there's dozens of art installations on offer, it's difficult to choose just one! But, one show that's already starred on Team Coast's festival guide? Meet Me At The Dinner Table, a sound installation by Excel Garay, Joni Cheung and Stephanie Yee. In the work, six audio-recorded voices are heard over a dinner table, but the speakers' identities remain invisible—delving into themes of, as the listing puts it, "the complicated detached memories of diasporic communities from their food systems due to effects of migration, ecological shifts in food production, or recipes lost in time. Each voice yearns for experiences they no longer have access to—and their desires speak volumes."

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Prismatic Arts Festival 2022: Witness Aysanabee's soaring voice—and rising star.

By Morgan Mullin

Prismatic Arts Festival 2022: Witness Aysanabee's soaring voice—and rising star.

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

By Kaija Jussinoja

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

All the poetry books you'll want to 'add to cart', thanks to AfterWords Literary Festival

By Morgan Mullin

All the poetry books you'll want to 'add to cart', thanks to AfterWords Literary Festival

Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

A eulogy for The Shubie Tree

By Morgan Mullin

A eulogy for The Shubie Tree

Carleton Stone's new album Papercut slices deeper

By Morgan Mullin

Carleton Stone's new album Papercut slices deeper

The Beaches announces Halifax show for February 24

By Morgan Mullin

The Beaches announces Halifax show for February 24

JPEGMAFIA and Sarah Harmer announce new dates for Fiona-cancelled shows

By Morgan Mullin

JPEGMAFIA and Sarah Harmer announce new dates for Fiona-cancelled shows

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group