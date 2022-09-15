JPEGMAFIA headlines this year's fest.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Hopscotch Arts Festival

The East Coast's biggest celebration of hip hop hits town September 22-25.

By

Every September, just as the seasons are slipping into one another, Hopscotch Arts Festival returns with enough hot bars and thumping bass to prove that summer's just a vibe, anyway—and one that can be held onto with a quick enough tempo. The region's largest hip hop-focused festival (which also includes visual art and dance amongst its offerings), the mostly free event is known for platforming local MCs while also bringing some of the biggest names in the game to town.

What is the official name?
Hopscotch Arts Festival.

What is it also known as?
Usually it's just called Hopscotch, not to be confused with a local restaurant called Hop Scotch Dinner Club.

When is it?
September 22-25.

What is it?
The biggest all-hip hop festival on the East Coast, Hopscotch delivers concerts by both local MCs and some of the biggest rappers in music today.

Where is it held?
There's no one location for Hopscotch. This year's event is split between The Light House Arts Centre, Grand Parade Square and The Marquee.

Where do I get tickets?
The city's official Hopscotch page links to individual event listings, with tickets info.

Are there festival passes?
No.

What is the must-see show?
This year's fest is headlined by JPEGMAFIA, the buzzy rapper whose 
sharp diction on the mic feels like the antidote of rap's recent mumblecore moment, and has been co-signed by the likes of Denzel Curry and Wilco's Jeff Tweedy. He's playing The Light House Arts Centre on September 24, with tickets (available via eventbrite) costing $50.

