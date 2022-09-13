Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Lebanese Festival

Before COVID hit, the annual Halifax Lebanese Festival was known as one of the most vibrant summer events in the city. People would gather at the Olympic Community Centre to celebrate with authentic Lebanese flavours, live entertainment and tons of activities for families to enjoy. Now that provincial pandemic rules are practically all gone, the famous array of Lebanese dishes is back—and for the first time, you can take them to go! Here's your Lebfest overview.

What is the official name?

2022 Lebanese Festival Grab & Go

What is it also known as?

The Halifax Lebanese Festival, or Lebfest.

When is it?

September 16-18

What is it?

An annual celebration of Lebanese culture and community in Halifax.

This year Lebfest will look a little different than usual. There won’t be any live music or entertainment, but it’s still offering the same Lebanese flavours Haligoians know and love for take-out or dining in. You can order delicious dishes like shawarma, falafel, za'atar and baklava through the festival website. For every wrap or combo plate sold, $1 will be donated to Feed Nova Scotia.

The full four-day festival with live entertainment will be returning July 23, 2023.

Where is it held?

The Olympic Community Centre at the corner of Cunard and Windsor Streets (official address 2304 Hunter Street).

How long has it been going?

This year will be the festival’s 21st in the city.

Where do I place my order?

You can place your order for pickup or dine-in via Lebfest’s online ordering portal. You can also order and eat onsite at the Olympic Community Centre.

What is the must-try dish?

According to the festival Facebook page, the most popular item on the menu is the za'atar wrap—olive oil, thyme, sumac and sesame seeds “mixed into a zesty spread and slathered onto a freshly baked flatbread.”