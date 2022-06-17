Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival

A
sure sign of summer being in full swing, the Halifax Jazz Festival is (arguably) the biggest music fest of the season, a set of concerts offering some of the brightest and fastest-ascending names in music. It's brouhahas on the waterfront as big stars take the stage for open-air, seaside shows; it's a summer sunset accented by a one-in-a-lifetime musical experience. The 2022 event is shaping up to be no different—and that, we can tell you, is wonderful news. With this week's announcement of more festival acts, it's time for your Jazz Fest crash course:
What is the official name?
The Halifax Jazz Festival.
What is it also known as?
Jazz Fest.
When is it?
July 3-17.
What is it?
One of summer's landmark festivals, Jazz Fest brings a veritable jewel box of musician's musicians, stars-on-the-rise and legacy acts to cross off your list. While it honours the jazz in its name by delivering names from that genre, you're as likely to see a buzzy indie rock act on the roster. It's the mix—alongside outdoor shows on the waterfront—that's part of the annual event's signature appeal.
Where is it held?
Some concerts are held at St. Matthew's Church (1479 Barrington Street) while headlining concerts are located at Jazz Fest's waterfront main stage (a massive pop-up structure that returns to the corner of Lower Water and Salter streets each summer). There's also a couple gigs at The Carleton (1685 Argyle Street) and The Seahorse (2037 Gottingen Street).
Free, daytime programming is held throughout the city, at public spaces like the Hydrostone Park (5547 Young Street) and Ferry Terminal Park (88 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth).
How long has it been going?
Jazz Fest has been spicing up Halifax summers since 1987.
Where do I get tickets?
Via the Halifax Jazz Festival website
(but note all daytime shows are free).
Are there festival passes?
Yes, available through the Halifax Jazz Festival website
, starting at $189.
What is the must-see show?
Tank and The Bangas (who play with Aquakultre July 13 at the Waterfront Main Stage) are stars of the New Orleans jazz and groove scenes, with a Grammy nomination and their 2017 win of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest to prove it. Addictive, positive and rollicking, their music has made fans of the likes of ?uestlove (who guest spots on the band's newest record) thanks to their big-soul vocals and instinctive melodies.