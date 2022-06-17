Tanks and the Bangas, the Grammy nominated New Orleans jazz/groove group that's having a moment, will play at Halifax Jazz Festival this July.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival

The annual music event returns July 13-17.

By

A sure sign of summer being in full swing, the Halifax Jazz Festival is (arguably) the biggest music fest of the season, a set of concerts offering some of the brightest and fastest-ascending names in music. It's brouhahas on the waterfront as big stars take the stage for open-air, seaside shows; it's a summer sunset accented by a one-in-a-lifetime musical experience. The 2022 event is shaping up to be no different—and that, we can tell you, is wonderful news. With this week's announcement of more festival acts, it's time for your Jazz Fest crash course:

What is the official name?
The Halifax Jazz Festival.

What is it also known as?
Jazz Fest.

When is it?
July 3-17.

What is it?
One of summer's landmark festivals, Jazz Fest brings a veritable jewel box of musician's musicians, stars-on-the-rise and legacy acts to cross off your list. While it honours the jazz in its name by delivering names from that genre, you're as likely to see a buzzy indie rock act on the roster. It's the mix—alongside outdoor shows on the waterfront—that's part of the annual event's signature appeal.


Where is it held?
Some concerts are held at St. Matthew's Church (1479 Barrington Street) while headlining concerts are located at Jazz Fest's waterfront main stage (a massive pop-up structure that returns to the corner of Lower Water and Salter streets each summer). There's also a couple gigs at The Carleton (1685 Argyle Street) and The Seahorse (2037 Gottingen Street).

Free, daytime programming is held throughout the city, at public spaces like the Hydrostone Park (5547 Young Street) and Ferry Terminal Park (88 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth).

How long has it been going?
Jazz Fest has been spicing up Halifax summers since 1987.

Where do I get tickets?
Via the Halifax Jazz Festival website (but note all daytime shows are free).

Are there festival passes?
Yes, available through the Halifax Jazz Festival website, starting at $189.


What is the must-see show?
Tank and The Bangas (who play with Aquakultre July 13 at the Waterfront Main Stage) are stars of the New Orleans jazz and groove scenes, with a Grammy nomination and their 2017 win of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest to prove it. Addictive, positive and rollicking, their music has made fans of the likes of ?uestlove (who guest spots on the band's newest record) thanks to their big-soul vocals and instinctive melodies.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Everything you need to know about Every One Every Day

By Kaija Jussinoja

Every One Every Day is offering free workshops for the next four weeks with the goal of bringing neighbours together to learn skills that will improve the community.

Everything you need to know about the StArt Festival

By Morgan Mullin

MAJE, Yohvn Blvck and Shay Pitts will all perform at the StArt Festival showcase.

Here's your recap of the 2022 Atlantic Book Awards

By Morgan Mullin

Some of the 2022 ABA winners.

HRM announces its official Canada Day/Kana'ta programming

By Morgan Mullin

The Juno-winning Halifax duo Neon Dreams will co-headline a show at Grand Parade on July 1 2022.
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Halifax-based artist Jordan Bennett unveils new mural in Toronto

By Morgan Mullin

Jordan Bennett, left, with a project assistant, on site at his new OCAD mural, which will be unveiled June 15.

Comedian John Mulaney announces Halifax show for November 4

By Morgan Mullin

John Mulaney has long been the internet's favourite comic.

Canadian punk legends The Dayglo Abortions play Halifax July 3

By Morgan Mullin

Gus' Pub will host punk legends The Dayglo Abortions on July 3.

Mo Kenney's self-titled, debut album gets 10 year anniversary vinyl re-issue

By Morgan Mullin

Mo Kenney's self-titled, debut album gets 10 year anniversary vinyl re-issue

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group