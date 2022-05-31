Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival
What is it also known as?
HIFF
When is it?
June 9-12, 2022.
What is it?
One of the city's largest celebrations of cinema, HIFF screens movies by independent directors, meaning there's no major studio or Marvel offerings here. Instead, the films on offer range from experimental pieces to more straightforward numbers—but all are chosen by some of Halifax's most film-obsessed folks who work at the Atlantic Filmmakers Co-operative. This means that you can expect to find movies unable to view elsewhere—and ones unlike anything you've ever seen before. There's also artist panels and parties on the schedule.
Where is it held?
This year the fest moves to the new Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street) for most of its screenings, except for a horror flick that's going to be shown at Good Robot Brewing (2736 Robie Street).
For those still sheltering in place (or who can't make it to the Light House Arts Centre), all films will also be available to stream via the festival's website for 48 hours after their respective in-person screenings.
How long has it been going?
2022 marks 16 years of HIFF.
Where do I get tickets?
Tickets for individual film screenings are available on the festival's website for $10—but students get in free.
Are there festival passes?
A full festival pass is $35, available through HIFF's site.
What is the must-see show?