Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Fringe Festival

Stoo Metz
To describe Halifax Fringe in a word, one might say "community." But since that doesn't tell you an awful lot, we'll use a few more: The un-juried, uncensored festival allows anyone in (or at least, anyone who coughs up the application fee and finishes their script). It's a playground for the city's theatre-makers, a place for their weirder offerings and ideas-in-progress. Then, there's a whole other type of Fringe performer: The regular civilian who has something so burning and important to share that they're taking the stage, an amateur on a mission. This tossed salad is, of course, part of the appeal: You never know what you'll get at a Fringe show. "If someone doesn't like what they see at Fringe, they just need to see another show—and another and another," new festival director Sara Graham told The Coast last week. From the quirky to the life-changing: It's all here.
What is the official name?
The Halifax Fringe Festival.

What is it also known as?
Most patrons simply call it "Fringe", a few might remember when it used to be called the Atlantic Fringe Fest (a not truly accurate title as there's also a Fringe on P.E.I., hence the name change to Halifax).

When is it?
September 1-11.

What is it? 
An eclectic, multi-venue celebration of live performance, Fringe is best known for delivering indie theatre by novices and veterans alike—but don't sleep on its drag shows, comedy, magic performances and more.

Where is it held?
Fringe shows pop up at seven stages around town: The Bus Stop Theatre, Neptune Theatre's Scotiabank and Imperial stages, Point Pleasant Park's Cambridge Battery, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia's lecture theatre (1782 Bedford Row), ineS Circus (1535 Dresden Row) and St. Andrew's United Church (6036 Coburg Road).

How long has it been going?
Fringe has been a pivotal part of Halifax's scene for over 30 years.

Where do I get tickets?
Tickets for individual shows are available through Ticket Halifax—and due to reduced crowd sizes, it's recommended to buy tix in advance instead of rolling the dice at the door.

Are there festival passes?
No.

What is the must-see show?
The Fringe fest is so jam-packed that seeing everything is impossible—and the fest's hallmark variety means that while not all of it will be for you, some things will feel as if they were made for you. Get a handle on what constitutes your own must-see list with the Fringe Fest Sampler, a show on Thursday, Sept 1. The sampler sees a handful of Fringe acts act out a sort of preview of what you can expect at their shows—like a live-action movie trailer. Show details are available here.

