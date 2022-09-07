Film still
The buzzed-about movie Brother will open this year's FIN Atlantic Canadian Film Festival

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

The biggest movie fest in the region returns Sep 15-22.

The FIN Atlantic International Film Festival is the largest film fest east on Montreal. Since 1980, it's brought the top flicks on the fall festival circuit to town while also serving as a space for local features to make their debut. It's basically the biggest event all year for movie buffs, who make Cineplex Park Lane their HQ while taking in as many screenings as possible.

What is the official name?
FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

What is it also known as?
Some people just call it 'the film fest', others refer to it as AIFF.

When is it?
September 15-22, 2022.

What is it?
The biggest celebration of cinema in the region, FIN sees hundreds of films—from local productions to Hollywood Oscar bait—screening at Cineplex Park Lane. Director Q&As and panel discussions round out the event.

Where is it held?
The bulk of the fest takes place at Cineplex Park Lane (5657 Spring Garden Road).

How long has it been going?
The Atlantic International Film Festival has been lighting up screens since 1980.

Where do I get tickets?
Tickets for individual film screenings are available through FIN's website. You can also purchase them at the movie theatre.

Are there festival passes? 
Yes,  both ticket bundles and full fest passes are available on FIN's website, starting at $64.99.

What is the must-see show?
The festival kicks off with a gala presentation of the film Brother, which charts the lives of two young men in Scarborough in the early 1990s. Themes of masculinity, identity and family are shot through with the power of music in the Clement Virgo-directed film, which shows Sep 15.

