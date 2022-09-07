Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

What is the official name?
FIN Atlantic International Film Festival
What is it also known as?
Some people just call it 'the film fest', others refer to it as AIFF.
When is it?
September 15-22, 2022.
What is it?
The biggest celebration of cinema in the region, FIN sees hundreds of films—from local productions to Hollywood Oscar bait—screening at Cineplex Park Lane. Director Q&As and panel discussions round out the event.
Where is it held?
The bulk of the fest takes place at Cineplex Park Lane (5657 Spring Garden Road).
How long has it been going?
The Atlantic International Film Festival has been lighting up screens since 1980.
Where do I get tickets?
Tickets for individual film screenings are available through FIN's website. You can also purchase them at the movie theatre.
Are there festival passes?
Yes, both ticket bundles and full fest passes are available on FIN's website, starting at $64.99.
What is the must-see show?