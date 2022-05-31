Paul Atwood, Noire Mouliom and Joanne Bealy
Gold/Sun, Kama La Mackerel and Evelyn C. White will headline EVERYSEEKER's opening night show on June 9.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 EVERYSEEKER Festival

From June 9-12, the festival formerly known as OBEY Convention returns to Halifax.

The artsy, out-there (yet accessible) EVERYSEEKER Festival is the type of event that challenges and feeds you, bringing together some of the most boundary-pushing artists from Halifax and the world to help you unleash your inner weirdo and make you feel something.

What is the official name?
EVERYSEEKER.

What is it also known as?
Some folks still call it OBEY Convention, the name the event used until the American streetwear brand OBEY filed a cease-and-desist against the Halifax music and art fest.

When is it?
June 9-12, 2022.

What is it?
An arts and music festival that brings together local and visiting creators, pushing boundaries along the way.


Where is it held?
EVERYSEEKER is doing an online/offline hybrid event, meaning you can attend in-person shows, held mostly at The Khyber Centre For The Arts (1880 Hollis Street)—except for a show held at All Nations Christian Reformed Church (2535 Robie Street). There will also be a series of online workshops via zoom and Youtube video releases

How long has it been going?
EVERYSEEKER has been melting minds and making music since 2007.

Where do I get tickets?
Almost everything at the festival is free, except each day's headline event, which is $20 at the door (or pay what you can).

Are there festival passes? 
No.

What is the must-see show?
A triple bill of Gold/Sun with Evelyn C. White & The New Horizons Baptist Church Choir and Kama La Mackerel, held at All Nations Christian Reformed Church (2535 Robie Street) on June 9 at 7:30pm.

One of the country's most exciting and innovative musicians, Nick Dourado has made music with the likes of Polaris Prize-winner Lido Pimienta and cult legend Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Here, Dourado performs under the name Gold/Sun, headlining the opening night of EVERYSEEKER with, as the fest puts it, "a sonical exposition of resonance and elastic potential in space using acoustic instruments, as a response to the commonness of manipulation and simulation."


Before that, though, lauded Halifax journalist Evelyn C. White delivers a tribute to Whitney Houston alongside the New Horizons Baptist Church Choir, while Kama La Mackerel opens the show with a performance based on their award-winning poetry.

